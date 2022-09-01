Second Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station opens in Lake Geneva

A new Kwik Trip store has officially opened for business in the City of Lake Geneva.

The Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station, 898 Wells St., opened for business 5 a.m., today, Sept. 1, for eager customers. Besides the gas station and convenience store, the business also includes a detached car wash facility.

Ben Jonet, district leader for Kwik Trip, Inc., said he is excited about the new Kwik Trip store opening in Lake Geneva. This is the second Kwik Trip business in Lake Geneva, as another store is located at 710 Williams St.

"We're excited to be here and excited to come to this side of town and the serve the community even better than before," he said.

Jonet said many people visited the new Kwik Trip store during its first day of operation.

"It's been very busy. It's been a very good start right from the moment we opened the doors," Jonet said. "We actually had people waiting outside to get in at 5 a.m. It was nice. We unlocked the doors, and quite a few people came in right away."

The gas station includes 16 fuel pumps, and the convenience store features prepared meals, sandwiches, fresh produce, dairy items, doughnuts, coffee, snack items and packaged beer and liquor.

"We focus on commodities, things like bananas and milk and bread and butter and eggs," Jonet said. "We try to focus on those things, providing a great value and quality product."

Jonet said many of the items that are offered at the store are manufactured by the Kwik Trip company.

"Our bread is made in our own bakery and shipped from our bakery to the store by us every day," Jonet said. "So everything is fresh every day."

The Kwik Trip store and gas station will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new store is scheduled to be held 1 p.m., Sept. 7.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a precise implementation plan, Dec. 13, 2021, to allow the convenience and gas station to be constructed.

Kwik Trip representatives purchased the Wells Street property from Stop N' Go in late 2020. The company has since demolished a Stop N' Go gas station and convenience store, as well as a former hair salon and Dairy Queen restaurant to make room for the Kwik Trip business.