Section of Highway 12 to be closed overnight July 7-9; Clover Road Bridge closing through August

As part of the U.S. Highway 12 improvement project, work crews will implement overnight full closures of U.S. Highway 12 from Highway 50 to Pell Lake Drive for three nights beginning July 7. The road closure is for the demolition of the Clover Road bridge over Highway 12.

U.S. Highway 12 will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., July 7 through July 9 from Highway 50 to Pell Lake Drive.

Beginning July 7, Clover Road bridge over U.S. Highway 12 will be closed for the long term. The bridge is anticipated to reopen in late August.

During the closures, motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

The work is part of the bridge improvement project along Highway 12 between Highway 50 and County Highway H in Walworth County. The project is scheduled to be complete in late 2021.

For more information, visit the DOT project website at: https://projects.511wi.gov/12bridges or visit the region’s 511 website: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast.

