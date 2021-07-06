Section of Highway 12 to be closed overnight July 7-9; Clover Road Bridge closing through August

As part of the U.S. Highway 12 improvement project, work crews will implement overnight full closures of U.S. Highway 12 from Highway 50 to Pell Lake Drive for three nights beginning July 7. The road closure is for the demolition of the Clover Road bridge over Highway 12.
U.S. Highway 12 will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., July 7 through July 9 from Highway 50 to Pell Lake Drive.
Beginning July 7, Clover Road bridge over U.S. Highway 12 will be closed for the long term. The bridge is anticipated to reopen in late August.
During the closures, motorists are asked to use alternate routes.
The work is part of the bridge improvement project along Highway 12 between Highway 50 and County Highway H in Walworth County. The project is scheduled to be complete in late 2021.
For more information, visit the DOT project website at:
https://projects.511wi.gov/12bridges or visit the region’s 511 website: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast.
Watch now: Check out the line at this year's Williams Bay pancake day and more
Watch now: williams Bay pancake day
Crowds
The annual Williams Bay Lions Club pancake breakfast brought out a big crowd.
Pancakes!
Sami Asani, a member of the Williams Bay Lions Club, flips pancakes for hungry customers on Saturday, July 3.
The line
The pancake breakfast brought out a big crowd on July 3 and a line much longer than in the past, some estimated about three times longer.
Digging in
Morgan Watson, 7, digs into her pancake at the Williams Bay Lions Club's pancake breakfast on Saturday, July 3.
Breakfast with a veteran
Larry Frederick, a Vietnam War veteran, sits in the center enjoying pancakes at the Williams Bay Lions Club's pancake breakfast on Saturday, July 3.
Tradition
Lynn Tucker enjoys pancakes with her daughter Marielle Tucker on Saturday, July 3. Lynn lives in the Chicago area now, but grew up in Williams Bay.
Pancake Day
Byron and Marlene Miller enjoy pancakes at the annual Williams Bay Lions Club pancake day on July 3, 2021. They have been married 52 years and coming to the breakfast for about 15 years.
Using a drill for the mixing
Jim Barton, a past Williams Bay Lions Club president, mixes the pancake batter with a drill on Saturday, July 3.
Loading up
Matt Raimondi, whose grandparents have a home in Williams Bay, loads up on pancakes and milks at the Williams Bay Lions Club pancake breakfast.
Fun with family
Kate Harris, smiles as she holds her 10-month-old daughter Madeleine Harris at the Williams Bay Lions Club pancake breakfast. She has been coming for years and is happy to be able to enjoy the tradition with the next generation.
49th annual pancake day
The annual Williams Bay pancake breakfast brought hundreds of hungry people out to enjoy pancakes. As of 10:30 a.m. they had served about 800 people and they were still going strong.
