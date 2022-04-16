Seeding new growth: Fontana Garden Club plants new 'Seed Library' at Fontana Public Library

Looking to sow the seeds for new growth in Fontana during the upcoming growing season, the Fontana Garden Club, in partnership with the Fontana Public Library, recently planted a “seed library” for area green thumb gardening enthusiasts and gardening novices alike.

“It’s not a new concept, it’s been around for quite a number of years, but it’s sort of a different idea for people to think about as far as a library service is concerned,” said Walter Burkhalter, library director, of the collaborative seed library initiative in Fontana.

Seed libraries first sprouted in Walworth County in 2021 at the Darien Public Library and Delavan’s Aram Public Library, with some two dozen in operation across Wisconsin, including those at Milwaukee, Madison, Waukesha, Sheboygan, La Crosse, Eau Claire, Bayfield and Sturgeon Bay.

The first contemporary seed library was established in 1999 at Berkeley, Calif., while the first public library-based seed library was established in 2004 at Gardiner, N.Y. Today, more than 450 seed libraries are in operation worldwide, the vast majority in the U.S.

The no charge seed library being piloted in Fontana is a self-serve, self-sustaining seed exchange program that operates much like borrowing a book from the public library. Community members “borrow” from a wide selection of flower, herb and vegetable seeds, plant the seeds, grow the plants and return in the fall with new seeds from the plantings for the following growing season.

By saving seeds as a community, it’s hoped that local seed stocks will be created that are acclimated to the area climate.

The seed library also offers a variety of free gardening books, withdrawn from the library collection over the years, for those at all levels of gardening expertise.

“It’s a cooperative venture,” Burkhalter said of the partnership with the Fontana Garden Club. “The library board had been talking about the seed libraries that Delavan and Darien have and thought that it would be something we might want to look into. It sounded like a natural project to do with the garden club.”

The 158-member Fontana Garden Club, founded in 1956, unveiled the seed library in the magazine area of the Fontana Public Library on March 26.

“We thought we’d try it in Fontana and see how it goes over,” club president Claudia Garber said of the seed library, which carries a wide array of seeds, including heirloom varieties, running the A-Z alphabet gamut from acorn squash to zucchini. “We’re hoping that people take a real interest in gardening and eating healthy, good food. We’re hoping to get people interested in coming to the library and picking some seeds out. We’ve got an assortment of things for people to try.”

The Fontana Public Library is located at 166 2nd Ave. in Fontana.

Library hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.

For more information about the Fontana Public Library, call 262-275-5107 or visit fontana.lib.wi.us.

More information about the Fontana Garden Club, including it’s upcoming “Pots and Pies” spring garden fair fundraiser, slated for Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Porter Court Plaza in Fontana, is available online at the club’s Facebook page.

