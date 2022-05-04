Seeking guidance: Big Foot parents call for return of second guidance position

Parental concerns about the delivery of guidance services to Big Foot Union High School students headlined the public comment portion of an April meeting of the Big Foot Board of Education, drawing a socially distanced standing-room-only crowd of parents, students and community members.

Big Foot Union High School currently serves 480 grade 9-12 students from Walworth, Fontana, Sharon and a part of the Town of Linn.

In opening the public comment portion of the April 18 school board meeting, board president Edward Hayden said that while citizens were welcome to make public comment on non-agenda items, “no action will be taken by the board” at the meeting, although “issues raised may become part of a future agenda.”

Speaking on behalf of the Big Foot Future Farmers of America (FFA) Alumni, Big Foot FFA Alumni president Seth Loudenbeck, “a local agricultural producer, former Big Foot student, and father of a potential Big Foot chief, gave a 7-minute address to the five-member board.

“The FFA Alumni has observed many changes in the school in the last few years and one in particular we feel needs to be addressed,” Loudenbeck said. “We would like to see the board consider and act on the addition of a second guidance counselor and we would highly encourage this person to be a female. We are not here to bring up any incompetencies of the current guidance department, but the fact there is too much work and student need for the current guidance staff to provide the best possible services. We understand that COVID has impacted students far more than many realize and we applaud the addition of a social worker to aid in helping students with the challenges caused by COVID. However, even before COVID, the guidance needs of Big Foot still warranted two actual counselors and that continues today. ”

Loudenbeck compared guidance staffing levels at Big Foot to those of neighboring school districts.

“Just as the American School Counselor Association recommends one counselor per 250 students, Elkhorn High School has just over 1,000 students and has four counselors and one social worker, or one counselor for every 256 students,” he said, “Badger High School has 1,300 students and nine counselors and one social worker, or one counselor per 147 students, while Big Foot has one counselor for 488 students with one social worker.”

Loudenbeck said the Big Foot FFA Alumni want the return of additional guidance department services.

“We would also like to see parent-student-counselor individual meetings that used to occur be reinstated for the freshman and junior classes, along with bringing back the school-held job fairs and having time to get into classes to see what is taught to best help students with course selection,” he noted. “With only one person serving in the counselor position, there are just not enough hours in the day for these valuable conversations, yet these communications can only be positive for public relations.”

Loudenbeck said addressing the concerns would be helpful for the Big Foot School District in attracting families and students to the union high school.

“We can provide a product that families will still want to choice their children to if we go back to the philosophy of ‘Small School, Big Opportunities,’” he said “That was the focus of Big Foot high School when I went to school there, Big Foot offered a small school vibe but with all the bells and whistles– and students thrived. We need to bring that back as a priority, because first and foremost this is an educational institution with our coursework and academic services needing to lead the way. A great place to start this rejuvenation is the guidance department.”

Loudenbeck offered the board what he saw as several options for covering the salary and benefit costs of a second guidance counselor, noting cost could be shifted from having to pay the current for working “overload,” and enhanced guidance services might attract more students to attend Big Foot, with enrollment increases leading to more state funding for the district.

Loudenbeck said the addition of a second guidance counselor at Big Foot would bring many benefits for its students.

“A second counselor will help us not have as many seniors find out second semester that they don’t have enough credits to graduate and an alternate plan needs to be made with APED classes and less-than-ideal learning options, because more guidance time spent on conferences and student contact can catch credit shortages sooner,” he explained. “A second counselor will offer more opportunity for students to get scheduling and assistance for the required career portfolio for graduation. A second counselor will give students more than one door available to them when they need them … Again, there is too much work for one counselor when the social worker is dealing with mental health issues and connecting those families to county resources and services. So it can be deducted that currently some of the duties have already been moved to the plate of others since our last guidance counselor was not replaced. If these plates belong to teachers, wouldn’t it be better for that not to happen so teachers can focus on teaching, which also might help with our school’s high teacher turnover ratio.”

Beyond the expressed parental concerns, Loudenbeck encouraged school board members to seek student input.

“If our thoughts tonight have not convinced you, we highly encourage you to ask the students,” he said. “Have an independent source survey the students and ask them if the guidance staff has enough time in their day to meet their needs or at least identify problem areas to be addressed.”

Closing out his extended public comment time, Loudenbeck reiterated the concerns shared and asked that the issue be addressed.

“The FFA Alumni is requesting you, the school board, to hire a second guidance counselor and the position be filled with a female so students of both genders can seek assistance from the gender that is most comfortable for them,” he said. “Why? One, because the students need it. Two, families deserve it. Three, teachers believe in it. And four, the community supports it. In other words, we implore you to consider our requests and we encourage you to hold a special meeting to speed up the process so that the best candidates that remain can be in consideration. We know your position on the board is not without challenge and your service is rarely recognized, but we do know that you wouldn’t be here if you didn’t care about the students. So please, show that care by initiating action on his issue.”

Loudenbeck’s presentation drew widespread applause from meeting attendees.

In a follow-up interview, Big Foot District Administrator Doug Parker said the high school’s second guidance counselor position was eliminated in the 2018-2019 school year as the district embraced a “different model” for service delivery to students.

“We wanted to be able to have support for kids year-round,” he noted. “We knew that we had declining enrollment. What we did, because of other staffing considerations, was we redistributed duties. Most counselors will do things like scholarships, career and technical education, youth apprenticeships, master schedule, work experience, stuff like that. Our counselor doesn’t do any of that. All he does is academic counseling and then working with kids.”

While one of the school’s guidance positions was eliminated, Parker said services to students were expanded.

“Our current school counselor (Anthony “A.J.” Paul) got put onto a year-round contract,” he recalled. “The two counselors were working on nine month contracts and now we have one counselor working on a year-round contract. He meets with seniors and their families in the summertime and he’s also around in the summer to meet kids’ needs, both academically and for mental health, basically, which has been invaluable during the pandemic, absolutely invaluable.”

Additionally, Parker said Big Foot also now has a school social worker, Kayla Guenveur, a position that the district has never had before. Previously, Parker said Big Foot was served by intern female counselors for each of the previous two school years.

“We decided to go with a school social worker because of a grant that our school counselor, A.J. Paul, wrote that helps us fund the school social worker position,” Parker said.

He noted that the district has also layered in a variety of outside support resources for students.

“We also increased the the number of outside resources that we have,” he explained. “We have three counselors/therapists from Credence Therapy that are available for kids, we have an advisor from Gateway and an advisor from the UW System that come to help kids with academic counseling.”

Responding to Loudenbeck’s calls for more female representation, Parker said the three outside counselors/therapist and two outside advisors are all women, in addition to in-house Big Foot counselor Guenveur.

“I’m not quite sure what more they want,” Parker said.

With the current model now in place for four years, Parker said he was surprised by Loudenbeck’s calls for the school board to consider and act on his request for adding a second guidance counselor, preferably female.

“We’ve have this model since the 2018-19 school year and had absolutely zero complaints up until this time,” Parker said, declining further comment on Loundenbeck’s request.

Concerns raised over staff turnover

Also addressing the Big Foot School Board on April 18 was Big Foot district parent and Linn Joint 6 School District (Reek School) board vice president Amy Langelund, who expressed concerns about staff turnover at Big Foot Union High School.

“Teacher retention is a big concern of mine,” she said. “One of the reasons we chose Big Foot was for the relationships that our kids can build with their teachers. You are approving resignations tonight, you approved resignations last month. Last year you approved the resignation of two very strong math teachers. It’s a concern because you come here to build relationships and then teachers aren’t staying. Why is that? As a Reek School Board member, one of the things that we really pride ourselves on is making it a really great climate for our teachers to stay, and that helps build in those students for school choice. And that’s something that we need here for our students and for the community—for our teachers to stay. I know you just received a $5,000 school climate grant—could that help in supporting the teachers, to help given them some incentive to stay? And when teachers resign, are you doing exit interviews and what is the reason that they’re leaving, to try to get them to stay.”

Langelund’s comments drew applause from the gathered crowd of district parents, students and community members.

In a follow-up interview Parker called staff turnover a situation facing not just Big Foot, but schools across Wisconsin and the nation.

“Every school has staff turnover,” Parker noted in response to Langelund’s comments, saying Reek School has seen some turnover as well. “It is what it is.”

In Wisconsin, Parker said Act 10 legislation, enacted in 2011, is driving heightened levels of turnover statewide.

“Act 10 created a market for teachers to shop for higher salaries, and when retirement benefits got taken away during Act 10 it gives less reason to stay in one place and so it’s the nature of the beast right now, unfortunately,” he explained. “It’s not just Big Foot. It’s everywhere.”

Parker said the March 2020 arrival of the global COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has also had an impact.

“Coming out of COVID, there are a lot of teachers who are just leaving the industry and going to the private sector,” he noted. “If you Google it, you see a lot of articles about it. And it’s not just teachers, but administrators and support staff as well.”

Input welcomed

As the April 18 school board meeting wrapped up, board member Kim Arntz said he was heartened by the large turnout for the school board meeting.

“I’d like to thank everybody for coming,” he said. “This makes me feel good. A lot of times there’s nobody, which is okay sometimes, but this is a really good thing. I’m glad to see the community involved. That’s a very good thing for any school. It’s very good to see you involved. Thank you.”

In response to a question posed by a meeting attendee after the school board meeting had closed, Hayden elaborated on where the issues raised in public comment stood.

“If the board chooses to ask for that to be put on the agenda, then it will be on a future agenda,” Hayden said. “It may or it may not. I cannot say. I’m just not in a position to say at this point What I can say is I have not heard any topic tonight that the board has not discussed, so it’s not like we’re in a state of shock and saying, ‘What?’ Decisions are made and we often revisit decisions over time.”

