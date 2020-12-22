Sen. Nass said Evers' COVID bill is not a compromise, contains no provision to reopen schools

The Democratic governor and GOP leaders — Vos and LeMahieu have been discussing potential COVID-19 legislation over the last several weeks, but so far have not reached an agreement. In addition, LeMahieu has said the Senate is not expected to convene before the end of the year.Evers sent Vos and LeMahieu two bills, one of which includes a compromise bill that drops some items Republicans have said they would reject, such as suspending the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits, waiving in-person appearance requirements and preventing people from being evicted from their homes.

The bill also includes Assembly GOP proposals like eliminating the backlog of unemployment claims, expanding call center hours and allowing the Republican-led budget committee authority to transfer up to $100 million for appropriations. Assembly Republicans had originally proposed a $100 million package, compared with a $541 million proposal from Evers last month.