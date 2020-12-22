Sen. Nass said Evers' COVID bill is not a compromise, contains no provision to reopen schools

Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, has issued a response regarding Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed compromise to the COVID-19 Recovery Bill, which he issued Monday, Dec. 21.
“Gov. Evers has offered what he calls a compromise COVID-19 Recovery Bill. The only compromise in it would be on the part of Republicans giving up everything we have asked be included,” Nass said in his statement. “It contains none of the major proposals offered by Republicans to reopen public schools for in-person education, reopen state government facilities to state workers, or ending the abuses by public health bureaucrats in controlling every aspect of our daily lives.”
Nass, in his statement, asked Senate Majority Leader-Elect Devin LeMahieu and State Assembly Speaker Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to move forward with a COVID-19 Recovery Bill “containing the measures being demanded by the people we represent.”
“It is time for Republicans to get off our knees and fight to advance the COVID-19 legislation our constituents are demanding for us,” Nass said in his statement. “Gov. Evers and his administration represent the interests of liberals in Dane County and the city of Milwaukee.”Evers on Monday sent a pared-down version of a COVID-19 relief package to Republican lawmakers and urged them to reach a deal with him before the new year, an unlikely prospect given the divide between the two parties.
The Democratic governor and GOP leaders — Vos and LeMahieu have been discussing potential COVID-19 legislation over the last several weeks, but so far have not reached an agreement. In addition, LeMahieu has said the Senate is not expected to convene before the end of the year.Evers sent Vos and LeMahieu two bills, one of which includes a compromise bill that drops some items Republicans have said they would reject, such as suspending the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits, waiving in-person appearance requirements and preventing people from being evicted from their homes.
The bill also includes Assembly GOP proposals like eliminating the backlog of unemployment claims, expanding call center hours and allowing the Republican-led budget committee authority to transfer up to $100 million for appropriations. Assembly Republicans had originally proposed a $100 million package, compared with a $541 million proposal from Evers last month.
“Wisconsinites are demanding and deserve the legislature to reconvene and pass legislation that addresses the continuing needs of our response to COVID-19,” Evers wrote in the letter. “I agree, and I hope at the very least this first compromise bill will be sent to my desk quickly and without delay, even if it means meeting during the next two weeks, and remain hopeful it will only be the first of several bills passed by the Legislature to support our state’s continued response to this pandemic.”