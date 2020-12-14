Sen. Nass says COVID bill must require districts like Racine that have been mostly virtual to compensate parents

With discussion on a state coronavirus bill ongoing and no final agreement yet announced, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who represents the Geneva Lake region, outlined five provisions that he said, “must be in the a bill to gain my support.”
The provisions are:
- Reopen state government.
- Prioritize K-12 state funding to schools providing in-person classes for students at all grade levels.
- Require districts that have been mostly virtual since September 2020 to compensate parents. For instance, Racine Unified School District in Racine County has been entirely virtual since the start of the school year.
- Empower parents over teachers unions by dramatically expanding all school choice programs for both public and private K-12 schools.
- Prohibit the excessive powers of both state and local public health bureaucrats to control every aspect of our daily lives.
In a release sent Monday, Dec. 14, Nass said, “As we enter 2021, there will be a need for additional state legislation relating to our COVID-19 recovery efforts. The people of Wisconsin have learned to live with COVID-19 and apply common sense voluntary safety protocols. Unfortunately, state government’s ability to operate effectively under the leadership of Governor Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm is a disaster.”
He went on to say, “Gov. Evers has yet to come forward with a date for the reopening of state government buildings and a return of most state employees to their facilities. Secretary-Designee Palm has failed to develop an effective plan to move Wisconsin forward into the recovery phase in 2021. The Evers administration and far too many local public health bureaucrats are still focused on abusing their powers to shut things down and lock people in their homes rather than working with the public to seek a realistic plan to move our state forward.”
