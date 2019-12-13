Sentencing set Feb. 24 for county fair worker in attempted murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and was struck in the head with a hammer. Family members found her bloodied and incoherent in her car in a public parking lot near her work.

She survived the attack after doctors removed part of her skull.

Police recovered a hammer at the scene of the attack and identified it as the same sort of hammer that county fair workers used to assemble carnival rides. Leflore later confessed, saying he was trying to rob the woman and was not trying to kill her.

Held on bond in the county jail for more than a year since his arrest, Leflore was moving toward a jury trial that was expected to last at least a week.

The plea deal was announced Dec. 5 at a final pre-trial hearing.

While reading the charges to which Leflore was pleading guilty, Koss said the attempted murder conviction meant that in striking the victim with a hammer, the defendant was aware that his actions were “practically certain” to cause her death.

Defense attorney Mackenzie Renner of the Walworth County public defender’s office said Leflore agreed with that, although Renner said the defendant was not trying to kill the woman.