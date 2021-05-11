Serious car crash on County Road B at Indian Hills Road, two transported to hospital

FONTANA — A serious car accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Indian Hills Road and County Road B in Walworth on Tuesday morning, May 11, resulted in two injured people, one of whom required transportation in a helicopter ambulance.

The health status of the two injured persons was unknown as of late Tuesday afternoon but it was confirmed that both required extrication from their vehicles, according to Walworth Fire and Rescue Chief David Austin.

“One patient was extracted from each vehicle,” Austin said.

Austin said one patient was transported to the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn via ambulance and the other was transported via a Flight For Life helicopter to an unknown medical facility.

The Walworth County Sherriff’s Office remained at the scene of the accident after the patients were transported to investigate the cause and factors of the collision, according to Austin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commuters were advised to stay clear of the intersection and area because roads have been closed to investigate the crash.

“Generally avoid the area, it’s going to be a considerable investigation.”