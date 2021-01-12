Several Lake Geneva events set to return this year after being canceled in 2020

Several area events and activities that were cancelled last year because of the coronavirus are set to return in 2021 at this point.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District and VISIT Lake Geneva announced their event schedules for this year during the Jan. 6 Business Improvement District Board meeting.

Several of the planned events were cancelled last year, while others went on as scheduled.

The Business Improvement District will kick off its event schedule with the annual Cocoa Crawl, which is set to be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 5 in downtown Lake Geneva.

Cocoa Crawl is a part of Witerfest weekend and includes participating businesses offering cocoa and other chocolate treats. The event was held in 2020.

Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said to have a better idea of how many people may visit the businesses, attendees are encouraged to register through the district’s Facebook page ahead of time.

There is no cost to attend.