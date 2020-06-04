Sex offender allegedly filmed kids at Delavan library

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A registered sex offender is accused of taking candid videos of children without consent during the 2019 Delavan Library Train Show.

The filming of the kids, who appeared to be between the ages of 6 and 8, came to light during a child pornography investigation.

On June 3, Jason F.D. Newcomb, 35, was charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography. Newcomb faces up to 31 years in prison and $100,000 in fines for each count.

Michelle Carter, the director of the Aram Public Library in Delavan, learned of the incident after being contacted by a reporter.

“I am disturbed to learn that children attending a community family event were videoed without their knowledge in the library," Carter said. "Through policies and a security system, we strive to provide a safe environment for patrons of all ages.”

When police reviewed the footage taken at the train show, the man recording the children is reportedly heard making sexually suggestive remarks about the kids in the video.

This is not the only time Newcomb has been accused of possessing child pornography.