Sex offender in Walworth County accused of buying assault rifles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

A registered sex offender in Walworth County could be facing a lengthy prison term after allegedly lying about his whereabouts and also purchasing two AR-15 assault rifles.

Christopher M. Youngs, 41, of Elkhorn, is charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and nine counts of violating sex offender registry requirements. Youngs is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his 2005 felony conviction in Milwaukee County for sexual assault of a child.

According a criminal complaint issued by the Walworth County district attorney, two people who sold guns to Youngs contacted police after discovering later that he was a convicted felon. The sales allegedly included an AR-15 assault rifle, a 9mm handgun and another AR-15.

The complaint also alleges that Youngs was living on Woodpine Drive in Elkhorn, but that he had reported his residence on the sex offender registry as being in Rockford, Illinois.

Youngs’ mother and other witnesses told investigators that he had been living in Elkhorn for about two years, according to prosecutors.

The nine counts of sex offender registry violations all represent different time periods when he allegedly failed to accurately report his place of residence in Elkhorn.