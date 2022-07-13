Sex offender to be released in Delavan; relocating to Evergreen Motel

A man who was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual assault of a child and child enticement in 2018 will be temporarily relocated to the City of Delavan, according to police.

Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections have announced that Mitchel C. Lothes, 22, who also may go by Michael, will be temporarily relocating to the Evergreen Motel, 740 Geneva St., in the City of Delavan, July 19.

Lothes was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement March 13, 2018, according to a press release from the City of Delavan Police Department.

While residing at 740 Geneva St., the conditions of Lothes’ supervision include no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with victims, no consumption of drugs, complying with standard sex offender rules, cooperating with electronic monitoring, having face-to-face contact with law enforcement and complying with all requirements and to be a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.

The press release states that the intent to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders could be subjected to criminal penalties.

The City of Delavan Police Department is not responsible for the placement of sex offenders. However, by law, the department is to provide public notice of sex offenders being relocated to the community.

For more information about the replacement of sex offenders, contact the State of Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections at 262-741-6360.

The Department of Corrections sex offender registry website can be viewed by visiting http://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public/.