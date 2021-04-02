Shared storage facility for Lake Geneva police and fire departments completed

The Lake Geneva police and fire departments now have some shared space to store equipment.

A storage facility at 1064 Carey St. designated for both departments was completed in late February. The facility will allow the departments to house equipment and vehicles that were previously difficult to store.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a bid from Gillbanks Construction, Inc. of Clinton, Sept. 14, 2020, to construct the storage building for about $181,000. The project was started late last fall.

Capt. Mark Moeller-Gunderson of the Lake Geneva Fire Department said the storage facility currently houses an all-terrain vehicle that is used during rescue emergencies and a “mass casualty” trailer that is used during major incidents.

The building is being used to store other types of equipment and vehicles, as well.

“They are now indoors and safe and secure and are readably accessible to us in an event of an emergency,” Moeller-Gunderson said.

The facility will store the same type of equipment most of the year, but Moeller-Gunderson said some of the equipment and vehicles may be rotated during the different seasons.