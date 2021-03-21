Shared Walworth, Sharon and Darien EMS contract off to strong start

Neumann said historically, paid on-call staff would sometimes have to be paged multiple times before answering or that private ambulance services would have to be called to respond, which sometimes came from municipalities as far as Janesville if they were available at all.

“I’m pleased to see that we’re starting to resolve many of our response problems here in Walworth County,” he said. “I think it’s a good thing for our citizens, it’s a good thing for our dispatch center and I hope it continue to grow as we keep going forward.”

Walworth Fire Chief David Austin said in addition to improving ambulance response times and patients outcomes, the new paramedics have also already assisted on a structure fire call by manning a pumper water tanker.

One of the paramedics arrived in the tanker with additional water to support other firetrucks on the scene, and the other arrived in an ambulance to treat any potential victims of the blaze, according to the chief.

“With firefighting it’s about quick response and getting water on the fire early because it will grow, so I think that’s going to be a great benefit,” he said.