Shared Walworth, Sharon and Darien EMS contract off to strong start

WALWORTH — Just after a month on the job, two full-time paramedics hired through a joint contract between the Walworth, Sharon and Darien communities, have already notably improved service and response times in the area.
The two paramedics composing Medic 324 were hired through a three-year contract with Metro Paramedic services after six municipalities agreed to split the costs of the proceeds to improve ambulance response times.
The town and village of Sharon, town of village of Walworth and the Village of Darien all approved additional taxes to fund the service through referendums November 2019. The Town of Darien approved participation in the program without going to referendum.
With the Sharon, Darien and Walworth fire departments responding to more than 700 calls a year, fire chiefs spent nearly three years drafting the intergovernmental contract to address slipping response times.
Darien Fire Chief Justin Schuenke said since the two paramedics first started on February 15, not a single call between the three communities has been missed.
“Our local municipalities haven’t missed a call which is a part of what we’re trying to solve through Medic 324,” he said. “It’s working just as we intended it to work.”
Although each of the three departments have paid on-call firefighters which are EMT trained, those workers are only called to a station when an emergency call is issued, creating delays as the workers rush to the station, get an ambulance and head toward the scene. The full-time paramedics are able to leave in an ambulance directly from the station.
The new paramedics will also lessen the likelihood no EMT personnel respond to a scene immediately, forcing crews to wait for an EMT before transporting a patient to a hospital.
Paramedics are also qualified to perform certain medical functions on scene or in route to a hospital, greatly improving outcomes in situations where moments could mean the difference between life and death.
“It’s not a mistake that they have those levels with that additional knowledge and training,” Schuenke said.
The two full-time paramedics hired after interviews and tests with the three fire chiefs are Elizabeth Ferger-Olsen, a critical care certified medic and EMS certified personnel of 24 years and Brandon Namce, a former Darien Fire Department member and Army medic since 2014.
In their first month serving as Medic 324, the two responded to about 90 emergency calls, sometimes responding to six calls a day.
As a Darien Fire Department native who sometimes wondered from where a paramedic would be dispatched to a scene he was responding to, Namce said he can see firsthand the benefits of having the full-time paramedics.
“Just knowing someone can head out to that call immediately is a huge relief,” he said.
Ferger-Olsen said she believes the shared EMS program has been going very well so far, and that she is pleased ambulance wait times have lessened at times since starting the position.
“I have had to use my paramedic skills set quite a few times,” she said. “It’s nice the patient doesn’t have to wait an additional amount of time for a paramedic to get dispatched and arrive there.”
She added that among small fire departments, sharing the cost of services can be more effective than one municipality facing the cost alone.
At the county dispatch level, Walworth County Communications Division Captain Todd Neumann said the additional staff has made dispatching emergency vehicles far easier. Last year the county fielded over 30,000 911 calls.
“Having that resource readily available to dispatch makes our job so much easier and smoother,” he said.
Neumann said historically, paid on-call staff would sometimes have to be paged multiple times before answering or that private ambulance services would have to be called to respond, which sometimes came from municipalities as far as Janesville if they were available at all.
“I’m pleased to see that we’re starting to resolve many of our response problems here in Walworth County,” he said. “I think it’s a good thing for our citizens, it’s a good thing for our dispatch center and I hope it continue to grow as we keep going forward.”
Walworth Fire Chief David Austin said in addition to improving ambulance response times and patients outcomes, the new paramedics have also already assisted on a structure fire call by manning a pumper water tanker.
One of the paramedics arrived in the tanker with additional water to support other firetrucks on the scene, and the other arrived in an ambulance to treat any potential victims of the blaze, according to the chief.
“With firefighting it’s about quick response and getting water on the fire early because it will grow, so I think that’s going to be a great benefit,” he said.
While happy to see the years they spent drafting the shared EMS contract come into fruition, Schuenke and Austin said, more importantly, they are pleased their communities now have improved ambulance and emergency response service.
“We want to do what’s right, we want to help people,” Austin said.
Schuenke said the chiefs drafted the contract to address a community need, not for any personal kudos.
“This is about delivering the appropriate service,” he said.