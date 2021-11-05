Sharon ATV, UTV discussion continues

ATV and UTV drivers in the village of Sharon are rallying behind a proposed route system that would open up travel for their vehicles, allowing access to local businesses and other services.

Community members and village trustees gathered at the Sharon Village Community Center on Wednesday evening, Oct. 27 for a public forum regarding the ATV and UTV route proposal.

President of the Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association Randy Harden was in attendance to help answer questions. Harden was invited by Eric Gallagher, public works director in the village of Sharon.

Gallagher has been spearheading the ATV/UTV proposal. He designed the route system to expand ATV and UTV travel to local businesses and services like the gas station, post office, public library and more.

“It’s just an alternative way of transportation for locals,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said over 50 people attended the Oct. 27 community listening session to voice their support and concerns.

According to Gallagher, some meeting attendees wondered if opening up an ATV and UTV route would cause congestion in the downtown area.

Gallagher said he doesn’t envision large numbers of ATVs and UTVs driving in groups.

