Sharon ATV, UTV discussion continues

ATV and UTV drivers in the village of Sharon are rallying behind a proposed route system that would open up travel for their vehicles, allowing access to local businesses and other services.
Community members and village trustees gathered at the Sharon Village Community Center on Wednesday evening, Oct. 27 for a public forum regarding the ATV and UTV route proposal.
President of the Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association Randy Harden was in attendance to help answer questions. Harden was invited by Eric Gallagher, public works director in the village of Sharon.
Gallagher has been spearheading the ATV/UTV proposal. He designed the route system to expand ATV and UTV travel to local businesses and services like the gas station, post office, public library and more.
“It’s just an alternative way of transportation for locals,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher said over 50 people attended the Oct. 27 community listening session to voice their support and concerns.
According to Gallagher, some meeting attendees wondered if opening up an ATV and UTV route would cause congestion in the downtown area.
Gallagher said he doesn’t envision large numbers of ATVs and UTVs driving in groups.
“(The route) isn’t going to be a big attraction,” he said. “People aren’t going to vacation to Sharon to ride the roads. It’ll be a local thing.”
Another concern raised at the meeting had to do with how an increased ATV and UTV presence would affect the village’s image, and therefore the health of local businesses.
Gallagher said one local business owner worried that ATVs and UTVs frequenting the downtown area would deter the business’ target clientele.
“I think the biggest misconception is that it’s a bunch of dumb rednecks,” he said. “(The route) will be good exposure for everything in Sharon.”
Regarding safety and enforcement, Gallagher said he is optimistic about collaborating with the police department. Village Chief of Police Brad Buchholz attended the Oct. 27 meeting, Gallagher said.
“(Buchholz) reassured that the police department is going to go through the proper training to keep the community safe,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher’s proposal in its final form would give larger law enforcement bodies, like county and state police, the jurisdiction to enforce laws regarding ATV and UTV travel inside the village.
The ATV/UTV route proposal may be discussed at the Sharon Village Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9 pending the decision of the streets and parks committee.