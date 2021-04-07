Sharon barn burns just weeks after purchase

SHARON — Just two weeks after purchasing a farm lot in the Village of Sharon — complete with a barn and townhouse — Ana Isabel Pichardo received a call April 3 that her barn was engulfed in flames.

“It was devastating, it really was,” she said.

While not there herself, the Illinois resident and landscaping worker said her father was at the property the day the fire leveled the barn, clearing out brush and burning it in a pile near the structure.

Sharon Fire Department Chief Bruce Vanderveen said while the matter is still under investigation, the department believes no foul play was involved at that it is likely the burn pile may have spread to the barn.

“They were clearing brush around the building and had a pile of brush or woods going not too far of a distance from the barn and it appears that would be the cause of the fire — but at this point it is still undetermined and under investigation,” he said.

Vanderveen said the Sharon Fire Department received a call regarding the barn fire on April 3 at 2:03 p.m. and responded immediately to the scene.

The chief said when crews arrived large portions of the upper barn were already aflame and that the entirety of the barn was soon engulfed in flames after arriving.