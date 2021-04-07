Sharon barn burns just weeks after purchase

SHARON — Just two weeks after purchasing a farm lot in the Village of Sharon — complete with a barn and townhouse — Ana Isabel Pichardo received a call April 3 that her barn was engulfed in flames.
“It was devastating, it really was,” she said.
While not there herself, the Illinois resident and landscaping worker said her father was at the property the day the fire leveled the barn, clearing out brush and burning it in a pile near the structure.
Sharon Fire Department Chief Bruce Vanderveen said while the matter is still under investigation, the department believes no foul play was involved at that it is likely the burn pile may have spread to the barn.
“They were clearing brush around the building and had a pile of brush or woods going not too far of a distance from the barn and it appears that would be the cause of the fire — but at this point it is still undetermined and under investigation,” he said.
Vanderveen said the Sharon Fire Department received a call regarding the barn fire on April 3 at 2:03 p.m. and responded immediately to the scene.
The chief said when crews arrived large portions of the upper barn were already aflame and that the entirety of the barn was soon engulfed in flames after arriving.
In addition to Sharon’s fire department, the Darien and Walworth Fire Department also responded to the scene. The Elkhorn Fire Department and a unit from Boone County, Illinoi also responded to supply additional water as crews combatted the flames.
Given dry conditions in the area, Vanderveen said crews were at first concerned the fire may spread to other structures or to surrounding property but that the crews were able to bring the fire under control.
In total, Vanderveen said crews spent about two hours on the scene and used about 40,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.
Pichardo, an Illinois resident who works in landscaping said she had purchased the lot with the hopes of fixing up the barn, house and property as a future home.
The property was officially transferred to Pichardo on March 19, according to county property records.
Pichardo said the older barn was one of the reasons she had purchased the property but after the fire little of it remains beyond a wall of the structure and scattered aluminum roofing material.
She said she has yet to determine whether it will be a financially viable option to rebuild another barn on the same footprint and will be discussing the fire with her insurance provider soon.
“Hopefully we can, it’s just a matter of if we have the funds to rebuild it,” Pichardo said.
Chief Vanderveen said the total loss estimate of the barn fire was about $150,000 because the barn had been remodeled and outfitted with offices.
Fortunately, no animals or equipment were inside the barn during the fire and no injuries resulted in the blaze.
Vanderveen said he would like to urge the public to refrain from burning during this dry season, noting that even the smallest ember, like the butt of a lit cigarette, could cause a massive fire.
“We just want everyone to be very careful and refrain from burning even the smallest thing,” he said.
The chief said just half-an-hour after extinguishing the barn fire on April 3, the Sharon Fire Department was called out to respond to 120-acre cornfield and wetland fire, which took crews about three hours to extinguish.
“It is very, very dry out there,” Vanderveen said.
Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency on April 5 through an executive order in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout Wisconsin.
According to press release from the governor, 320 wildfires have been reported so far this year in the state, burning more than 1,400 acres.
"With nearly the entire state experiencing high or very high fire risk, protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive dangers of wildfires is a top priority,” Evers said in the release. “The ability of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched is a critical element in keeping fires small and achieving swift containment.”
The executive order will assist the state in rapidly mobilizing the National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to assist in aerial fire suppression of fires throughout the state.
According to the release, fire officials are expecting the fire season to last longer than usual because of early snow melting throughout the state. The high-risk burning season typically lasts through the month of May.