Sharon Village Board passes ATV/UTV ordinance, goes into effect June 1

Starting June 1, ATVs and UTVs will be allowed on Sharon village roads.

The Sharon Village Board unanimously passed an ATV/UTV ordinance at the regularly scheduled Village Board meeting on April 12 and finalized the ordinance at a special board meeting held on April 29 after putting in some final Wisconsin Department of Transportation language, according to Susan Steele, the Sharon Village Administrator.

“We have had public forums and people from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) dating back to the fall of last year,” she said. “We also have had people from the ATV association and citizens expressing interest in being able to use ATV’s or UTV’s within the village limits.”

The ordinance will go into effect on June 1.

Steele said that the ATV/UTV’s can be operated on all village maintained roads, streets and alleyways except as posted.

“We designated State Trunk Highway 67 as an ATV route from Natural Way to the 35-55 mph speed limit transition,” she said.

Anyone born on or after 1989 will be required to have an ATV safety certificate. Kids under the age of 18 who have their vehicle operator license and any children riding an ATV or UTV also must wear a helmet.

“All operators need to slow the vehicle down to 10 mph or less within 150 feet of a dwelling (house, apartment, place of residence) and must ride single file,” she said. “Riders’ must also observe all posted roadway speed limits.”

ATV and UTV usage will only be allowed on Village of Sharon designated routes from April 1 through Nov. 30 of each year.

The Village and Town of Bloomfield have also been discussing an ordinance allowing ATVs and UTVs, but it has not yet been finalized or approved.

