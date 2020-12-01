Sharon's Victorian Christmas canceled this year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Although it was going to be held outside as much as we possibly could, there were things that just weren’t coming together like they should have,” she said.

Wassam said in the 25 years the Victorian Christmas celebration has been operating for, it has never been canceled, except for one year only the parade was canceled.

With the Historic Downtown Sharon group spending months to plan the event, Wassam said deciding to cancel was a difficult choice to make but one that will ensure safety throughout the holidays.

Like many other school districts throughout the county, the Sharon Community School district has been placed at a critical risk level by the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department based on an evaluation of confirmed coronavirus cases in the district’s geographic boundaries. As of Dec. 1 there have been 23 confirmed cases among the 2,111 who reside within the district boundaries, according to county data.

The Victorian Christmas celebration is one of many holiday traditions canceled this year as Walworth County marks 5,891 confirmed coronavirus cases, 242 of which were listed as active as of Dec.1, and 49 deaths resulting from the virus.

