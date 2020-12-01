Sharon's Victorian Christmas canceled this year

SHARON — Organizers of the annual Sharon Victorian Christmas celebration have announced the long-time event will be canceled this year because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
The Village of Sharon has organized the annual Victorian-themed winter celebration the first Friday of December each year since first starting in 1995.
For the event residents and visitors alike dawn their finest Victorian-era dress to peruse decorated storefronts, enjoy live music, visit Santa and shop at the many stands vendors arrange throughout the village. Visitors also enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides and dog-sled racing demonstrations through the village’s downtown streets. Vehicles are also decorated for a parade through downtown Sharon.
Cancellation of the Victorian Christmas this year was announced Nov. 19 in a social media post from the Historic Downtown Sharon nonprofit group, which organizes the even each year.
Organizers stated in the post that while they were originally planning to host the winter celebration outside, they did not feel the event could be organized safely as coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout Walworth County.
Historic Downtown Sharon board president Beverly Wassam said the group had been planning on hosting the winter event largely outdoors but decided to cancel it after the number of coronavirus cases in the area rose dramatically and some residents expressed criticism about the village gathering.
“Although it was going to be held outside as much as we possibly could, there were things that just weren’t coming together like they should have,” she said.
Wassam said in the 25 years the Victorian Christmas celebration has been operating for, it has never been canceled, except for one year only the parade was canceled.
With the Historic Downtown Sharon group spending months to plan the event, Wassam said deciding to cancel was a difficult choice to make but one that will ensure safety throughout the holidays.
Like many other school districts throughout the county, the Sharon Community School district has been placed at a critical risk level by the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department based on an evaluation of confirmed coronavirus cases in the district’s geographic boundaries. As of Dec. 1 there have been 23 confirmed cases among the 2,111 who reside within the district boundaries, according to county data.
The Victorian Christmas celebration is one of many holiday traditions canceled this year as Walworth County marks 5,891 confirmed coronavirus cases, 242 of which were listed as active as of Dec.1, and 49 deaths resulting from the virus.
