Shed for Habitat for Humanity home completed and installed, home nearly complete

A garden shed for a Habitat for Humanity home in Walworth County has been completed and installed.

Badger High School students from Arnie Oswald’s building and trades class partnered with representatives from Walworth County Habitat for Humanity to build a garden shed for a home being constructed at 1026 Aralia Road in the Town of Bloomfield.

The garden shed was delivered and installed at the home Jan. 31. The students began working on the project in September 2021 and constructed a bench for the home, as well.

Chuck Saul, Walworth County Habitat for Humanity Board member, said he is pleased with the work the students did building the shed.

“The instructor is a master at this, and he knows how to build and he knows how to teach the kids,” Saul said. “From Habitat’s point of view, we just gave him a couple of pictures with ideas for the shed and the bench, and he went ahead and ordered all of the materials and laid it out for the kids to build. It went really well.”

Saul said it costed about $1,000 to have the shed constructed and installed at the Habitat for Humanity home.

“It was less expensive than we thought it would be, and Larry’s Towing was very helpful in dismissing most of his fees,” Saul said. “Nobody can buy a shed like that and get it delivered for that much.”

Saul said he hopes the Walworth County Habitat Humanity will have an opportunity to work with Badger High School students again in the future.

“It gives the students an opportunity to see what some of the building trades are all about,” Saul said. “It makes it easy for Habitat because we just provide standard homes without garages and things like that, and having the availability of a shed gives a little storage for the house, and it’s an inexpensive way to get that done and we can involve other members of the community, too.”

Saul said the Habitat for Humanity home on Aralia Road should be completed within the next few weeks. He said the cabinets are installed, electrical and plumbing work has been completed, and the appliances have been delivered.

He said some caulking, painting and clean-up work still needs to be done.

“We’re nearing the end,” Saul said. “We just have a couple of more weeks of work.”

The 1,000-square-foot home will feature two bedrooms, a bathroom, laundry room, kitchen/dining area and living area, along with appliances.

Saul said once the majority of the work is completed, then a building inspector from the Town of Bloomfield will inspect the home to determine if a “certificate of occupancy” can be issued. He hopes the home will be ready for occupancy in March.

The home is set to be occupied by Tracey Swanson and her 10-year-old son, Adan Reyes.

“So we got a little bit of work to do, but we’re hoping within the next few weeks we can complete it, and we’re beginning to move along with the materials required for closing so that we can actually welcome our Habitat partners— Tracey and Adan— into the house within the next several weeks,” Saul said.

Representatives from local contracting companies and community volunteers have helped to build the house and a local landscaper has done some exterior work to the house.

Swanson and her family are required to spend about 250 hours to help build the home. The Walworth County Habitat for Humanity has received appliances and equipment from the Whirlpool Corporation and local companies for a reduced cost.

“We’re just pleased with all the volunteers from across the community,” Saul said. “It’s been great getting this one accomplished.”

