Shelia Reiff elected to District 11 seat on Walworth County Board

Sheila Reiff has been elected to the District 11 seat on the Walworth County Board.

Reiff defeated Alan Kupsik during the April 5 spring election. Reiff received 1,144 votes, while Kupsik obtained 619 votes.

She will replace former board member Nancy Russell who did not seek reelection.

Walworth County's District 11 includes Lake Geneva and the Town of Linn.

Kupsik served as Lake Geneva's mayor from 2016 to 2018 and has been a member of the Lake Geneva City Council and Walworth County Board.

Reiff is the current clerk for the state supreme court and court of appeals. She also has served as the clerk for the Walworth County Circuit Court.

