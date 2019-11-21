Shelter opens in Kenosha for trafficking survivors

Sex trafficking is the second-largest organized crime behind drug trafficking. While buying and selling drugs involves a consumable product, humans can be continually exploited, with victims forced to have sex 15 to 40 times a day.

Every year, more than 300,000 American children are trafficked.

The Kenosha safehouse is for residents age 18 and older. It will serve primarily as an assessment house, where survivors enroll into a four- to six-week program before transitioning into a long-term residential house.

“Our facility serves 18 plus (years old) because there are already a lot of resources for minors,” Frazer said. “When we started this organization, there was a mindset that once they’re 18 years old and adults, it’s their choice.

“We found that most of the trafficking, even though we’re getting them at 18-plus, it started when they were much younger and didn’t know anything different. When they’re at a place to get help, they’ve already been arrested or the trafficker has been busted.”

Even though the project is complete, Selah Freedom is still in need of volunteers to work with the residents. Those interested must pass a background check, sign a confidentiality agreement and complete a training course.