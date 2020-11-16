 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff’s office asking for help locating owners of three loose horses
alert top story

Sheriff’s office asking for help locating owners of three loose horses

{{featured_button_text}}

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the community finding the owner of three horses.

On Monday morning around 3:25 a.m. three loose horses were seen near 1301 Stateline Road in Beloit.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On November 16th, 2020, at approximately 3:25 a.m., these three horses where seen near 1301 E. Stateline Rd. in Turtle...

Posted by Rock County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 16, 2020

Several farms in the area were checked, but an owner could not be located.

If anyone knows any information about the horses, they are asked to contact the Rock County non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics