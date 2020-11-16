Sheriff’s office asking for help locating owners of three loose horses

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the community finding the owner of three horses.

On Monday morning around 3:25 a.m. three loose horses were seen near 1301 Stateline Road in Beloit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several farms in the area were checked, but an owner could not be located.

If anyone knows any information about the horses, they are asked to contact the Rock County non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.