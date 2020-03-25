Sheriff warns that 'Safer At Home' rules will be enforced

ELKHORN — Walworth County's sheriff is urging county residents and businesses to comply with the state's "Safer At Home" directive to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement issued today, Sheriff Kurt Picknell said his department would investigate and take enforcement action on "blatant violations of this order that put our community at greater risk."

Starting today, the "Safer At Home" order signed by Gov. Tony Evers requires non-essential businesses to close to the public until April 24, to avoid spreading the contagious virus.

The governor did not order people to stay home, but he did encourage people to remain indoors and remain isolated as much as possible.

In his statement today, Picknell called on Walworth County residents to comply.

"During these difficult and unprecedented times, some of our individual rights are certainly being TEMPORARILY restricted at the recommendation of medical health professionals for the greater good of us all," Picknell wrote. "This is a community effort that requires collaboration and cooperation from us all."