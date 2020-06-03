Sheriff's department announces annual award winners

ELKHORN — Each year, Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell recognizes contributions made by staff and the public during the Sheriff’s Office Annual Awards Ceremony.
Although this year’s ceremony could not occur due to the coronavirus, Picknell announced the following awards.
The following received distinguished service awards:
Retired Deputy Robert Wierenga, recognizing 30-plus years of dedicated service to the Walworth County Sheriff’s K9 Unit.
Deputies Matthew Turner and Brody Fiedler, for contributions to update and improve the Deputy Field Training Program.
Deputy Alex Torres, for deescalating and assisting an individual who was suicidal and armed with a firearm.
Retired Patrol Sergeant Ken Brand, recognizing 21 years of outstanding service to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Honor Guard, retiring as the Honor Guard Commander.
P.J. Austin, Kevin Kennedy, Steve Loudon and Gary Rowland, for exceptional service with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Tactical Emergency Medical Support Team, directly supporting the SWAT Team.
Walworth County Jail Administrator John Delaney, Jail Superintendent Steven Sax and Jail Superintendent Howard Sawyers, for facilitating and implementing a Security Body Scanner into the Walworth County Jail.
Sgt. Richard Craig, for his work as the Walworth County Jail Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) coordinator.
Sgts. Josh Smith, Robert Duffey and William Mann, and Capt. Todd Neumann, for updating, advancing and integrating Use of Force Training throughout the multiple divisions of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.
The following received lifesaving awards:
Corrections Officer Naomi Hollibush, for assisting with a choking inmate.
Deputy Jason Hintz for conducting CPR and utilizing an AED on an individual who had suffered a life threatening emergency.
Deputy Ken Brauer, who received two Lifesaving Awards — one for conducting CPR and utilizing an AED on an individual who had suffered a life threatening emergency, the other for utilizing Narcan on an individual who had overdosed.
Communications Officer Peggi Kilpin, using Emergency Medical Dispatch to instruct a caller how to perform CPR during a life threatening emergency.
Communications Officer Annie Hotchkiss, using Emergency Medical Dispatch to instruct a caller how to perform CPR during a life threatening emergency.
Deputy Richard Paquin, quick response and assistance provided to an individual who required Narcan to be administered due to an overdose.
Corrections Officer Erik Olsen, receiving two awards for his lifesaving actions during two separate inmate suicide attempts — one including CPR.
Sgt. Dennis Kellen and Corrections Officers Isha Kinard and Corey Nevin, for actions taken during an inmate suicide attempt.
Communications Officer Ryan Reichert, instructing a caller how to perform CPR during a life threatening emergency.
Deputy Jesse Smith, administering Narcan to an individual who had overdosed.
Deputy Michael Lauderdale, administering Narcan to an individual who had overdosed.
The following received Public Service Awards:
Triebold Implement Inc. and Jeff Markham, for sensitive and vital assistance provided at the scene of a fatal accident.
Jackie Leedle, Jennifer Leedle, Tom Leedle and Jaclyn Leedle, for assistance provided to Law Enforcement to apprehend a child sex offender.
Justin Sperry, recognizing lifesaving measures taken to save a drowning child.
Christine Bloom, Elizabeth Grunewald, William Bentley and Rodney Oliver, for extraordinary assistance provided at the scene of a fatal traffic crash.
The following received other awards:
Deputy of the Year: Richard Lagle, a court security officer, primary background investigator and member of the Use of Force Training cadre.
Civilian of the Year: Communications Supervisor Carrie Fox, for working seamlessly with other departments and consistently showing high levels of professionalism, leadership, compassion and efficiency while carrying out her duties.
Correctional Officer of the Year: Erik Olsen, who is also a jail gang officer, CPR instructor, correctional training officer and Principals of Subject Control instructor.
