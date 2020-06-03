Sheriff's department announces annual award winners

Sgt. Richard Craig, for his work as the Walworth County Jail Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) coordinator.

Sgts. Josh Smith, Robert Duffey and William Mann, and Capt. Todd Neumann, for updating, advancing and integrating Use of Force Training throughout the multiple divisions of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The following received lifesaving awards:

Corrections Officer Naomi Hollibush, for assisting with a choking inmate.

Deputy Jason Hintz for conducting CPR and utilizing an AED on an individual who had suffered a life threatening emergency.

Deputy Ken Brauer, who received two Lifesaving Awards — one for conducting CPR and utilizing an AED on an individual who had suffered a life threatening emergency, the other for utilizing Narcan on an individual who had overdosed.

Communications Officer Peggi Kilpin, using Emergency Medical Dispatch to instruct a caller how to perform CPR during a life threatening emergency.