Sheriff's deputy shoots Whitewater domestic violence suspect, officials say

WHITEWATER — A man suspected of threatening to kill his ex-wife was shot today by a Walworth County sheriff's deputy who spotted the man near the ex-wife's apartment, officials said.

The suspect, described as a 32-year-old man from Whitewater, was expected to survive the shooting.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Department said the suspect ran from officers and "at one point pointed a handgun at law enforcement officers" before he was shot.

Officials said the suspect later was found to have a loaded handgun in his possession.

"Deputies shot the suspect in an attempt to stop the imminent deadly threat," the sheriff's department said in a prepared statement.

The deputies involved in the incident have not been identified.

Officials said the incident began Sunday night when police investigated reports that the man had made threats to kill his ex-wife and himself. The sheriff's department searched unsuccessfully for the suspect, assisted by police from Whitewater and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.