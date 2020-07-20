Sheriff's deputy shoots Whitewater domestic violence suspect, officials say

WHITEWATER — A man suspected of threatening to kill his ex-wife was shot today by a Walworth County sheriff's deputy who spotted the man near the ex-wife's apartment, officials said.
The suspect, described as a 32-year-old man from Whitewater, was expected to survive the shooting.
The Walworth County Sheriff's Department said the suspect ran from officers and "at one point pointed a handgun at law enforcement officers" before he was shot.
Officials said the suspect later was found to have a loaded handgun in his possession.
"Deputies shot the suspect in an attempt to stop the imminent deadly threat," the sheriff's department said in a prepared statement.
The deputies involved in the incident have not been identified.
Officials said the incident began Sunday night when police investigated reports that the man had made threats to kill his ex-wife and himself. The sheriff's department searched unsuccessfully for the suspect, assisted by police from Whitewater and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Shortly before 4 a.m. today, the ex-wife called 911 to report that the suspect had broken into her apartment on Fraternity Lane. With her hiding inside the apartment, the suspect left.
About 90 minutes later, officers spotted the suspect near the ex-wife's apartment, and the shooting occurred as he attempted to run away, officials said.
The suspect, who is being treated for his injuries, has not been identified.
Officials said the shooting is under investigation by the state police, which is standard procedure, and deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.
