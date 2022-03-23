Shooting the (Lake) Breeze: Spring in my step

“Spring has sprung, the grass is riz, I wonder where the berries is.” — Gordon E. “Mac” McPherson (1906-1984)

With a twinkle in his spectacled eyes and an impish grin on his gentle, time-worn face, such was the annual improv spring rhyme of my late Grandpa Mac back in the day, when the first ripe southern strawberries made their spring appearance in green plastic pint berry baskets in the produce department at the local Kohl’s food store he frequented.

As a child, for me it was as much a harbinger of spring as the glad sighting of the red, red American Robin bob-bob-bobbin’ along the lawn, searching for worms and optimistically crooning its “cheerily, cheer up, cheer up, cheerily, cheer up” vernal equinox ballad.

Such were my thoughts last Wednesday as I basked in the first sunny 70 degree day of the year as I walked the two blocks from the office to my car, serenaded by the first adventurous, boisterous robins of the year.

Back in the day, the welcome appearance of berry-filled baskets in the galley kitchen at 375 Elmwood Drive in Brookfield meant a hard pivot from the frosted double-layer chocolate cakes and Gilles’ vanilla custard sides of the long, cold winter to a balmy spring and summer season of fresh strawberries and homemade shortcakes during my Friday night visits at Grandpa Mac’s.

Even with last Sunday’s meteorological vernal equinox and the “spring forward” of Daylight Saving Time on the 13th, spring can be a fickle muse in Wisconsin in March, in like a lion and out like a lamb, as evidenced by my teeth chattering like castanets in a paint mixer on the same walk the Thursday prior as winter took the first of likely several last frigid, snowy kicks at the can. And sometimes in Wisconsin, March is in like a lamb and out like a lion. Truth be told, spring in March, a month named after Mars, the Roman god of war, pretty much has a mind of its own.

But hope springs eternal with the lengthening sunlight, warming temperatures and the prospect of Day-Glo green beer on St. Patrick’s Day, Brewers spring training games on the radio and celebrating the sadly overlooked March 16 festival of St. Urho driving the grasshoppers out of Finland.

Signs of spring seemingly sprung up overnight last week between a chilly Tuesday and a downright balmy Wednesday as I drove around the area, my windows cracked for call-of-the-open-road cruising for the first time since the last warm weather autumnal gasp of Indian summer.

The more adventurous of all ages were out and about on Lake Geneva’s downtown sidewalks in shorts, short sleeves and sandals.

Families were out for an early bike ride on the squidge of old Chicago & Northwestern Railroad main line between Main and Sage streets.

A work crew erected a tent in the outdoor biergarten between the Regional News office and the microbrewery next door.

Farmers were out on the narrow country roads driving their tractors and farm machinery. A few rolling farm fields were already freshly tilled for the approaching growing season.

A history-minded soul driving through the Town of Linn pulled into a tiny wayside, now freed of snow, to read a historical marker about the Linn Junior Farmers Club being the first 4-H Club organized in Wisconsin “here on the Hatch farm” in 1914, with four boys and three girls engaging in a variety of projects ranging from livestock, crops and gardening to canning, cooking and sewing.

Little Leaguers shagged pop flies and bad hop grounders from their volunteer coaches during spring training practices on dormant straw-colored grass fields, speckled with a few earnest, hopeful green blades.

Entrepreneurial guys wielding large yellow chamois cloths hustled for car wash tips at the Delavan store where I gassed up “Finn,” my trusty “deep impact blue” steed.

Gardeners with the spring planting itch eyed dormant potted maple and crab trees and dogwood, lilac and forsythia shrubs in the parking lot garden centers at the big box stores.

And holy zing, boom, tararrel Batmam, road crews had rolled out the orange barrels on Highway 12, though I was hard pressed to ring out an Andrews Sisters song of good cheer at the prospects of construction-snarled commutes.

At least it felt like spring as I was out and about.

Of course, the realist in me knows it won’t smell like spring has sprung until the April showers that riz the grass, as Grandpa Mac would say, and bring the May flowers. Right now, the fragrance remains that of the melt-down mud season — and some grill king’s first brat fry of the season.

While you can be sure that Old Man Winter is still skulking around somewhere in the shadows to throw a little more weather mischief our way in the waning days of March and the first weeks of April, given his extensive rap sheet of meteorological treachery, you can rest assured that the clock has run out on prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil’s six more weeks of winter.

I take hopeful comfort in the words of American author Hal Borland: “No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.