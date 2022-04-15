Shooting the (Lake) Breeze: When you love both the Brewers and the Cubs

“…Torn between two lovers, feeling like a fool. Loving both of you is breaking all the rules…” Mary MacGregor, “Torn Between Two Lovers,” 1976.

I found myself in a conflicted state with last weekend’s belated start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, as I listened to the radio play-by-play of the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Chicago Cubs south of the Cheddar Curtain at the storied friendly confines of ivy-clad Wrigley Field.

Like MacGregor’s tuneful chart-topping soft rock lament, for most of my adult life I’ve found myself torn between two longtime baseball loves — the National League rival Brewers and Cubs.

The point was further driven home at the Monday night, April 11, meeting of the Bloomfield Town Board, when clerk Lori Domino suggested that I was probably running afoul of some local ordinance subject to forfeiture for showing up to the government proceedings in my dissociative identity disorder attire of a Brewers baseball hat and Cubs jacket.

With Police Chief Lloyd Cole and Sergeant Wilbert Kennedy in attendance at the board meeting, I was sweating out my coverage of the meeting but ultimately managed to leave without receiving a citation for being a public nuisance.

How I got to this muddled state of conflicting team loyalties is a long and winding saga worthy of the circuitous meanderings of Family Circus’ Billy going from Point A to Point B.

During my childhood I was an enthusiastic Milwaukee Brewers purist, entrepreneurially selling a ton of Cub Scout candy in third grade to earn my holy grail prize — a radio which spent its electronic lifespan turned to Brewers flagship WTMJ-AM for Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker’s play-by-play through the thick of the team’s storied 1978-83 glory years, including the 1982 run of Harvey’s Wallbangers to the Milwaukee-St. Louis “Suds Series,” and the thin of Milwaukee’s cellar-dwelling early expansion years.

Milwaukee County Stadium was my second home as a kid, a childhood filled with fond memories of ballgames, often father-son outings of just Dad and I, watching future Brewers Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Rollie Fingers, Don Sutton and Ted Simmons on the field.

Other memories also come rushing to mind from that era. The quintessentially Milwaukee beer barrel and chalet above the centerfield bleachers. Singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and “Roll Out the Barrel” to organist Frank Charles on the stadium’s Wurlitzer during the seventh inning stretch.

The grounds crews clad in Brewer blue-and-gold faux lederhosen and Bonnie Brewer in her go-go boots, playfully swatting the visiting third base coaches on the tush with her straw sweep broom. Grilled brats slathered in Secret Stadium Sauce. And the Eighth Wonder of the World sight of veteran beer vendors flawlessly pouring three inverted longneck bottles of Schlitz, Pabst or Miller, wedged between their fingers in a single hand, into waxed paper cups lined up on a concrete stair with all the showmanship flourish of Kenneth Schermerhorn conducting the Milwaukee Symphony.

Without a doubt, my most memorable Brewer game was a Sept. 10, 1983 first date with my wife at County Stadium, watching Milwaukee skipper Harvey Kuenn’s Brewers take on Sparky Anderson’s Detroit Tigers. While the 4-0 Brewer loss was a snoozer, I won — and 35 years later still have — her heart. And I came home with a Chet Lemon home run ball to the left field bleachers as a souvenir of that magical evening.

With my wife being Illinois-born, my loyalties started to split, with decades of visits to my in-laws taking place against the background soundtrack of legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray calling Chicago Cubs play-by-play on cable superstation WGN. My eyes marveled at the sight of authentically retro Wrigley Field in all its old school Wrigleyville neighborhood ballpark glory, with its iconic ivy-covered brick outfield walls and towering manual scoreboard. Holy Cow!

Three years living in north suburban Chicago while my wife was in grad school sealed the deal, with ballgames at Wrigley just a short Chicago Transit Authority ride away from the Noyes Street “L” station in Evanston to the Addison Street stop at Wrigley’s doorstep.

And if watching the home games at Wrigley on WGN was tantalizing eye candy, catching a game at neoclassical Wrigley was a mind-blowing experience, walking out of the lower box tunnel and being at eye level with the emerald green field and the now late Caray working the crowd of adoring fans clamoring for autographs.

While I have fond memories of my 30 years of games at no-nonsense blue collar County Stadium and have since enjoyed my share of rain-or-shine games at retractable-roofed Miller Park, now the Am Fam Clam, Wrigley remains my favorite ballpark to watch a game, with the possible exception of the month of April, when the circa-1914 concrete grandstand radiates the cumulative cold of the previous Chicago winter like a block of dry ice. It chills you to the bone no matter how many layers of clothes you pile on.

Splitting my baseball loyalties was a relatively simple matters in the days before the advent of inter-league play and the Brewers’ switch from the American League to the National League. Things became more complicated when the idea of a Brewer-Cub game switched from being a parlor game to a ticket-in-my hand reality. On the one hand, I suppose it was hard for me to lose either way, but then again rooting for both teams at the same game invariably drew the hairy eyeball for the nutjob let loose from the insane asylum.

During nearly a decade living in northern Ohio, first in Toledo west of Cleveland and later in Ashtabula to the east of C-land, my wife switched her longtime loyalties to the Cleveland Indians and ours became, baseball-wise, a mixed marriage.

It was a marriage that was sorely put to the ultimate for-better-or-for-worse test in 2016 when the Cubs and Indians, historically two of the most loveable if hapless baseball teams, met in the World Series, which the Cubs had last won in 1908 and the Indians in 1948. Who’d a thunk it?

We must have cut quite a sight in the living room watching the Series, my wife in all her Indians and Chief Wahoo regalia from our Ohio days and I in my Cubs swag, waving my Cubbie blue “W” rally towel.

When the Cubs bested the Indians to take the series four games to three, suffice to say it was a quiet, chilly few days in the Johnson household.

While my wife has since pretty much given up on baseball altogether, the Indians’ name switch to the Guardians pushing her over the edge, I still split my loyalties between the Brewers and the Cubs, though I can honestly say that by the swag-o-meter I’m leaning more toward the Brewers these days.

While the Cubs finally got their World Series trophy, something I had despaired of ever seeing in my lifetime, the Brewers still have yet to hoist their first, after having home tantalizingly close in 1982.

Despite their 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Brewers have the momentum of four straight post-season appearances on their side. Will ‘there’s always next year’ be this year?

Hope, it’s said, springs eternal. Even for those of us sketchy characters wearing Brewer hats and Cubs jackets in the same wardrobe ensemble.

