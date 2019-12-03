Should city rename a parking lot after Andy Gump?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city is considering updating its sign system after a presentation last year by tourism consultant Roger Brooks, who advised the city which types of signs are needed and how the city could make its current signs more attractive.

Flower said Brooks advised that some of the city’s signs include too much information and are too wordy. She added: “If we fail in any vocation, I think that’s probably where we fail, in that we have too many items on an individual sign.”

Earle said all signs should have uppercase and lowercase letters, because older drivers, in particular, struggle with signs that are written all in uppercase letters.

City Administrator David Nord said the city should consider installing more pedestrian signs that are located on sidewalks rather than motorist signs that are located on street posts, because most people do not pay attention to signs while they are driving.

While recently visiting a community in Indiana, Nord noticed that the only signs for motorists were ones that indicated locations for public parking and public restrooms.

Nord cautioned the aldermen about installing too many signs. He said the city does not need a sign indicating where Geneva Lake and the lakefront area are located, because people will be able to find those on their own.