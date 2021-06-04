Should Fontana Beach open back up to nonresidents? Board to revisit policy

FONTANA – After more than a year of coronavirus concerns, the Fontana Beach is open only to residents and season pass holders, not nonresidents.
But the Fontana Village Board is set to revisit that policy as soon as next week, possibly reopening the beach to nonresidents.
The next Fontana Village Board meeting is Monday, June 7.
Fontana Village Board President Patrick Kenny said that last year when the Chicago beaches were closed, people flocked to this area to use Lake Geneva area beaches. In Fontana and elsewhere “lines were down the block,” Kenny said. “Residents said, ‘This is crazy.’”
But now with Chicago beaches back open and more people vaccinated, they are looking at reopening the beach to nonresidents.
The beach is open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lifeguards are on duty from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day, seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Swim at your own risk when no lifeguards on duty.
Residents/Residential Property Owners may purchase up to six season passes at $4 per pass.
For daily use, it’s $5 per day for youth 6-11, $10 per day for those 12 and older and free for age 5 and under.
In Williams Bay and Lake Geneva the beaches are both open to residents and nonresidents.
Williams Bay Beach
The Williams Bay Beach is free for ages 5 and under, $5 for children ages 6-11, and $8 for adults ages 12 and up.
The Williams Bay Beach did not have a lifeguard on duty over Memorial Day weekend, but lifeguards will be there daily starting Saturday, June 5.
Riviera Beach
In Downtown Lake Geneva, Riviera Beach is open during summer months, beginning May 29, 2021 through September 6, 2021, with lifeguards on duty from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (weather permitting) with the following exceptions this week June 1 - June 4.
The cost for a daily pass is $8 per person, with ages 6 and under free. Annual resident beach passes are available for $3 each, up to six passes per residence.