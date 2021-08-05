Should Lake Geneva buy the former Hillmoor golf course? Discussion continues

“If that property changes to a Target or to a parking lot, it’s going to ruin this city,” Good said. “What do we have if we don’t have nature?”

Several residents said since the city recently spent about $6 million to renovate the Riviera building, the city also could come with enough funding to purchase the former Hillmoor property.

Representatives from White River Holdings purchased the property for about $3.4 million in 2016.

“I was all for taking care of the Riviera, and I think this is just as important if not more important than the Riviera,” Maureen Marks of Lake Geneva said.

Van Maren said he agrees that if the city had enough money to renovate the Riviera, then it should have enough funding to purchase Hillmoor. He argued that the Riviera mostly will be used for weddings and social events, while Hillmoor would be used as a gathering place for residents.

“If we can buy the course and we can use it as we want to, it would be a great asset to the community,” Van Maren said.

White River Holdings representatives initially presented plans to redevelop the property for a mix of residential and commercial use.