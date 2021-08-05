Should Lake Geneva buy the former Hillmoor golf course? Discussion continues

Lake Geneva residents are asking city officials to purchase a former golf course property from a Chicago development company that has filed two lawsuits against the city since 2018.
Several residents attended the July 26 city council meeting to ask Lake Geneva officials to consider purchasing the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., from White River Holdings, LLC.
The company filed a lawsuit against the city regarding the former Hillmoor Golf Course property in May for the second time since 2018.
Representatives from White River Holdings filed a notice of claim seeking unspecified damages against the city on July 2, 2020 for what the company described as Lake Geneva’s “actions and inactions” related to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
The notice of claim alleged that the city violated state law by maintaining a comprehensive plan for the former Hillmoor property that is inconsistent with zoning for the land.
City council members denied White River Holding’s notice of claim last October, during a closed session, allowing the company to file a claim of damages against the city within six months.
The city council members were set to discuss the lawsuit in closed session during the July 26 meeting. The council also discussed the lawsuit in closed session during the June 14 and May 10 meetings.
Several residents presented ideas for the property if city officials decide to purchase the former golf course.
Thomas Van Maren of Lake Geneva said the city could purchase the property and redevelop it into an 18-hole golf course or a nine-hole golf course. Van Maren said the Hillmoor Golf Course was an affordable option for people to play golf.
“What we had in Hillmoor was a great asset in the community,” Van Maren said. “You can play at Geneva National and you can play at Grand Geneva, but it’s not cheap.”
Van Maren said when he first moved to Lake Geneva about 20 years ago, he joined a golf league at the former Hillmoor Course to become familiar with other residents in the community.
“It’s a great way to meet people and become a part of the community,” Van Maren said.
Peg Esposito, member of the board of park commissioners, said the property could be used for greenspace or park land, if purchased by the city.
“We need Hillmoor to be something other than commerce and houses,” Esposito said. “Hillmoor should be saved for our environment.”
Brain Good of Lake Geneva, who lives near the former Hillmoor property, said he also would like the property to be preserved as a nature area.
“If that property changes to a Target or to a parking lot, it’s going to ruin this city,” Good said. “What do we have if we don’t have nature?”
Several residents said since the city recently spent about $6 million to renovate the Riviera building, the city also could come with enough funding to purchase the former Hillmoor property.
Representatives from White River Holdings purchased the property for about $3.4 million in 2016.
“I was all for taking care of the Riviera, and I think this is just as important if not more important than the Riviera,” Maureen Marks of Lake Geneva said.
Van Maren said he agrees that if the city had enough money to renovate the Riviera, then it should have enough funding to purchase Hillmoor. He argued that the Riviera mostly will be used for weddings and social events, while Hillmoor would be used as a gathering place for residents.
“If we can buy the course and we can use it as we want to, it would be a great asset to the community,” Van Maren said.
White River Holdings representatives initially presented plans to redevelop the property for a mix of residential and commercial use.
The city council rejected a proposed land zoning change for the proposed development in November 2017 by a 4-3 vote.
In 2018, White River Holdings filed a $55 million lawsuit against the city, which was dropped in 2019 to allow for further discussion between the city and the development company.