Should Lake Geneva have a local sales tax? Mayor in support of option, local legislators opposed

“The impact for us as a tourism entity would be a significant revenue generation,” Klein said.

Mikalsen said allowing individual municipalities to receive a portion of sales tax revenue would be difficult for the state government and county governments to track.

“It comes at a very cost to the state to try to administer that and try to do it correctly,” Mikalsen said. “You get into all sorts of issues.”

Mikalsen said allowing municipalities to retain a portion of sales tax revenue may not be fair to smaller communities that do not have businesses that collect a sales tax.

“If it’s the City of Lake Geneva and the townships nearby don’t have businesses that collect a sales tax, they’re kind of left hanging out there,” Mikalsen said. “So there is an issue in regards to fairness.”

August said he would be against such a proposals because it would provide less revenue for the county. He said part of the reason the county implemented a sales tax was to help keep the county’s property levy from becoming too high.