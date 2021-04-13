Should Lake Geneva have a local sales tax? Mayor in support of option, local legislators opposed

Gov. Tony Evers’ recent proposal to allow Wisconsin municipalities to implement a sales tax has received mixed support from local leaders, with Lake Geneva’s mayor in support of the option and local legislators opposed.
The governor’s 2021-2023 budget proposal includes a provision to allow state municipalities that have a population of more than 30,000 people to implement a 0.5% sales tax, if approved by a referendum.
Mayor Charlene Klein said even though the City of Lake Geneva would not be able to implement a sales tax under the proposal because it does not have a population of more than 30,000 people, municipalities should be allowed to impose a sales tax for an additional source of revenue.
“I feel each municipality should at least have the option to institute an increase in sales tax,” Klein said.
But that is not currently the case and it doesn’t appear to have wide enough legislative support.
Mike Mikalsen, spokesperson for Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said Nass does not support the proposal because Wisconsin residents pay enough in taxes already.
“Most people right now —between state and local taxes — don’t feel like they’re paying too little,” Mikalsen said. “Most still feel like they are paying too much. The issue we hear repeatedly is that Wisconsin has high income taxes, which relatively we do.”
Mikalsen said the only tax that is lower in Wisconsin compared to other surrounding states is the sales tax.
“It’s very difficult for getting support to take the one tax that’s not super high to moving it up and making it higher,” Mikalsen said. “That’s the argument over the sales tax.”
Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, said he is also against the governor’s proposal because he considers it a new tax. Tyler said he does not think the Evers’ sales tax proposal will be approved along with the state budget.
“I don’t see that being a part of the budget we end up passing out of the Legislature,” August said. “It’s just a whole new tax that currently doesn’t exist, and I’ve always opposed the creation of new taxes.”
The state of Wisconsin has a 5% sales tax, and counties are allowed to impose a 0.5% sales tax, if approved by a referendum. Walworth County is one of 68 counties in the state that impose a sales tax.
The governor’s proposed budget includes another provision which would allow counties to implement an additional 0.5% sales tax.
Klein said she has met with Nass and August about the possibility of allowing Lake Geneva to retain a portion of sales taxes that are collected by city businesses that are distributed to the state and the county.
“The impact for us as a tourism entity would be a significant revenue generation,” Klein said.
Mikalsen said allowing individual municipalities to receive a portion of sales tax revenue would be difficult for the state government and county governments to track.
“It comes at a very cost to the state to try to administer that and try to do it correctly,” Mikalsen said. “You get into all sorts of issues.”
Mikalsen said allowing municipalities to retain a portion of sales tax revenue may not be fair to smaller communities that do not have businesses that collect a sales tax.
“If it’s the City of Lake Geneva and the townships nearby don’t have businesses that collect a sales tax, they’re kind of left hanging out there,” Mikalsen said. “So there is an issue in regards to fairness.”
August said he would be against such a proposals because it would provide less revenue for the county. He said part of the reason the county implemented a sales tax was to help keep the county’s property levy from becoming too high.
“If you were to take some of that revenue stream and redirect it into the local municipalities, that money would not be doing any good for the county property tax levy to keep the county’s portion of the property taxes under control,” August said.
