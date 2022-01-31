Should part of Wrigley Drive close for pedestrian mall? Businesses say 'no' want it out of city's comprehensive plan

A Lake Geneva restaurant owner wants to make sure Wrigley Drive remains open to the public.

Dimitri Anagnos, co-owner of Popeye’s of Lake Geneva and vice president of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board, said he would like the board to hire a civil engineering firm to determine how closing Wrigley Drive would impact the City of Lake Geneva.

He is against the proposal and wants to ensure the Wrigley Drive plan is killed and that it doesn’t come back in the future.

Wrigley Drive is located near the lakefront area of Lake Geneva and includes the Riviera building, Flat Iron Park, visitor information center and several restaurants.

Anagnos proposed hiring a civil engineer firm to conduct the Wrigley Drive study during the Jan. 12 Business Improvement District Board meeting. He said traffic is already negatively affected when Wrigley Drive is closed during community events.

“If they close Wrigley Drive for certain events, we see how bad the traffic is,” Anagnos said. “During Winterfest, it takes about 30 minutes to get to the stop sign (on Broad Street).)

Anagnos said closing Wrigley Drive would provide less parking in the Downtown, which would negatively affect the businesses in that area.

“If we closed Wrigley Drive, it would be a disaster for the businesses down there,” he said.

Tourism expert Roger Brooks recommended, in 2018, that the city close down Wrigley Drive to establish a pedestrian plaza, which could have included outdoor games, food trucks, fitness areas, concert pavilion, skating rink, seating areas and other outdoor activities.

Some city officials at the time were in favor of closing Wrigley Drive for a pedestrian plaza, while other city officials were against the idea.

The pedestrian plaza was proposed in the city’s most recent comprehensive plan, which was approved in March 2020. However, the issue has not been discussed since then.

Anagnos said he would like the proposal to close Wrigley Drive for a pedestrian plaza to be removed from the comprehensive plan.

“I just want to say take it off, get rid of it,” Anagnos said. “We will hire a civil engineer, because it will affect every business in town.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said representatives from MSA Professional Services of Madison— the company that is assisting the park board with the park and open space plan— has recommended that the proposal to close Wrigley Drive be removed from the comprehensive plan.

Klein said she has no problem with the Business Improvement District hiring a civil engineer to study the affects of closing Wrigley Drive.

“It’s fine with me,” Klein said. “I’ve never been in favor of closing that road.”

Anagnos said he wants the study be be conducted in case future city administrations propose to close Wrigley Drive.

“If someone else comes in and there’s another mayor, I just want to squash this thing,” Anagnos said. “I want a civil engineer company to come in, because the last consultant they brought in said close it with splash pads, boardwalks, chess boards. It was ridiculous. Who is going to service all of those things? You would have to hire more maintenance to do that.”

Roger Wolff, downtown business owner, proposed that the Business Improvement District not conduct the study until the issue of closing Wrigley Drive is discussed again.

“I know you want to put it to bed, because it’s on your mind,” Wolff said. “I get it, but do you need to do it right now until you hear what’s really going on. Nothing like this happens over night.”

