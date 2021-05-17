Should sidewalk merchandise be allowed in downtown Lake Geneva? Aldermen debating issue

Whether downtown business owners can continue to display their merchandise outside of their establishments is becoming a topic of debate in the City of Lake Geneva once again.
Mayor Charlene Klein added a provision to the city's COVID-19 emergency proclamation in May 2020, which allows downtown merchants to display their items outside of their businesses.
The city has an ordinance in place which prohibits outdoor merchandise. Several downtown business owners were cited in 2019 for violating the outdoor merchandise ordinance, which created debate among city officials and business owners.
Several of the business owners said at the time they were not aware of the ordinance because it had not been enforced previously.
Klein said last May that she added the provision to the emergency proclamation to help businesses that had been closed the previous months because of the coronavirus to promote their products and possibly gain more customers.
During the city council meeting on May 10 this year, Klein asked the aldermen if the provision should be continued or removed from the emergency order, which the city council approved to extend through June 14 by a narrow margin.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she feels the issue should be discussed at a city council committee meeting to give residents and business owners an opportunity to express their opinions on the issue.
"If we're going to take it out, I think we have to have the public give their input," Fesenmaier said. "I think the public needs a chance to talk about this."
Fesenmaier made a motion, which was approved by a 5-3 vote, to discuss the issue at an upcoming city council committee meeting. Aldermen Richard Hedlund, Joan Yunker and Cindy Flower voted against the motion.
Hedlund said he is in favor of removing the provision because he has talked to several residents who have complained about the outdoor merchandise being on the downtown sidewalks.
"I deal with a lot of people on the weekends, and they find it kind of troubling," Hedlund said. "I don't know why we allowed it in the first place, but we did and I think we should eliminate it from the order."
Alderman Tim Dunn said the city council approved sidewalk cafe applications, such as for The Farmstand and Wicked Poke Hut, to allow those restaurants to offer outdoor dining.
Dunn said if restaurants are able to offer outdoor seating, then the downtown merchants should be allowed to display their items outside of their establishments.
"I don't think it's very fair," Dunn said.
Klein indicated that she also is in favor of allowing outdoor merchandise in the downtown area.
"Personally, I don't have problem with it," Klein said. "There's not that many people that do it."
Flower said the aldermen have had more than a year to discuss the issue.
"I'm not sure what the delay has been if you really want us to talk about it," Flower said. "All we're really talking about doing is to take that piece of the proclamation off, and it's just going back to what has already been debated and is already part of our codes. I don't think we have any obligation for public involvement for that."
Alderman Ken Howell said the issue should be discussed before the emergency proclamation expires June 14.
"At least everyone would know what's going on," Howell said.
Also during the meeting, the council members narrowly approved to extend the mayor's COVID-19 emergency proclamation until June 14 by a 5-4 vote.
The vote initially ended in a 4-4 tie, but Klein then casted the tie-breaking "yes" vote.
Aldermen John Halverson, Howell, Shari Straube and Fesenmaier voted in favor of extending the proclamation, and aldermen Flower, Hedlund, Dunn and Yunker voted against extending proclamation.