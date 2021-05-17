Should sidewalk merchandise be allowed in downtown Lake Geneva? Aldermen debating issue

"If we're going to take it out, I think we have to have the public give their input," Fesenmaier said. "I think the public needs a chance to talk about this."

Fesenmaier made a motion, which was approved by a 5-3 vote, to discuss the issue at an upcoming city council committee meeting. Aldermen Richard Hedlund, Joan Yunker and Cindy Flower voted against the motion.

Hedlund said he is in favor of removing the provision because he has talked to several residents who have complained about the outdoor merchandise being on the downtown sidewalks.

"I deal with a lot of people on the weekends, and they find it kind of troubling," Hedlund said. "I don't know why we allowed it in the first place, but we did and I think we should eliminate it from the order."

Alderman Tim Dunn said the city council approved sidewalk cafe applications, such as for The Farmstand and Wicked Poke Hut, to allow those restaurants to offer outdoor dining.

Dunn said if restaurants are able to offer outdoor seating, then the downtown merchants should be allowed to display their items outside of their establishments.

"I don't think it's very fair," Dunn said.