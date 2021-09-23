 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Should Walworth County sell Lakeland Health Care, its nursing home?
alert top story

Should Walworth County sell Lakeland Health Care, its nursing home?

{{featured_button_text}}

The proposed 2022 Walworth County budget includes $193,095 for small projects at Lakeland Health Care Center, the county-owned skilled nursing facility. But by 2025, the facility will be approaching 20 years and will be due for a refresh, Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda said in his budget address. It’s estimated that between 2023 and 2026, approximately $4.5 million in remodeling and reconstruction is needed.

“Can we delay these major capital projects? Of course, but each year of delay could gnaw into the facility’s financial viability,” Luberda said.

Luberda encouraged the county to evaluate its commitment to operating a long-term care facility before spending millions in renovations.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“To be clear,” Luberda said, “I am not suggesting that the county get out of the businesses … Twenty years is probably a good time to re-evaluate and reaffirm that decision.”

To read more about the proposed 2022 budget go to: https://www.lakegenevanews.net/news/local/walworth-county-releases-2022-budget-includes-new-homeless-shelter-funds-911-texting-study-of-white/article_1b71bfb5-600e-5fe8-987e-17d816ebed82.html

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics