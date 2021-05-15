Sidewalk cafe permits approved for Farmstand and Poke Hut in Downtown Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva residents and tourists may soon have additional options for outdoor dining in the downtown area.

Members of the city council unanimously approved sidewalk cafe applications for two downtown businesses, May 10, which will allow the establishments to offer outdoor dining.

The applications received initial approval from the council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee, May 4.

A sidewalk cafe application was approved for the The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., to establish an outdoor seating area.

Roberta Robers, co-owner of The Farmstand, said they plan to install four or five tables along the sidewalk from The Farmstand to Keefe Real Estate, 703 W. Main St., which will be able to seat up to 20 people.

“With the summer coming up, we thought it would be great to have extra seating so people can be outside if they’re comfortable with that and enjoy the fresh air,” Robers said. “So that’s what prompted us to do that.”

The city council also unanimously approved an alcohol premises extension for The Farmstand to allow the restaurant to serve beer and wine in the outdoor dining area.