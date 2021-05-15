Sidewalk cafe permits approved for Farmstand and Poke Hut in Downtown Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva residents and tourists may soon have additional options for outdoor dining in the downtown area.
Members of the city council unanimously approved sidewalk cafe applications for two downtown businesses, May 10, which will allow the establishments to offer outdoor dining.
The applications received initial approval from the council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee, May 4.
A sidewalk cafe application was approved for the The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., to establish an outdoor seating area.
Roberta Robers, co-owner of The Farmstand, said they plan to install four or five tables along the sidewalk from The Farmstand to Keefe Real Estate, 703 W. Main St., which will be able to seat up to 20 people.
“With the summer coming up, we thought it would be great to have extra seating so people can be outside if they’re comfortable with that and enjoy the fresh air,” Robers said. “So that’s what prompted us to do that.”
The city council also unanimously approved an alcohol premises extension for The Farmstand to allow the restaurant to serve beer and wine in the outdoor dining area.
Robers said the business will host live music during Friday evenings, from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays, which will be broadcasted to the outdoor dining area.
The Farmstand features a retail area where customers can purchase locally-manufactured products including honey, soaps, jellies, bread mixes, cheeses, fudge, snack items and packaged liquor; as well as a restaurant area that offers pizza, bratwurst, tacos, hot dogs, soups, salads and hand-crafted beers and sodas.
Robers said in the future they plan to offer fondue pots and breakfast items such as waffles and breakfast paninis.
The Farmstand opened for business in May 2020, with an initial location inside the Fancy Fair Mall, 830 W. Main St. The business then moved to 707 W. Main St. — the former location of the Strawberry Fields store — in October.
Robers said the business has received a positive response so far.
“We have been doing great ever since,” Robers said. “We had a few hiccups here and there. Other than that, we have been doing fantastic.”
The city council also unanimously approved a sidewalk cafe application for the Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St.
City aldermen unanimously approved a “Class B” fermented malt beverage liquor license and a “Class C” wine liquor license for the Wicked Poke Hut April 26 to allow the restaurant to sell beer and wine for on-premise consumption.
The Wicked Poke Hut opened for business in mid-February and offers customized poke bowls in which customers choose their own ingredients for their bowls.
Poke bowls often feature fish or other type of meat on top of rice and mixed with vegetables, fruit, sauce and seaweed.