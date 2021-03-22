Sidewalks to be installed along Edwards Boulevard at a cost to residents and businesses

City officials plan to install sidewalks in various areas of Edwards Boulevard as part of Lake Geneva’s 2021 street improvement program, but it’s going to come at a cost to businesses and residents in the area.
The plan is for them to be installed on the north side of North Edwards Boulevard from Sheridan Springs Road, which is near Geneva Square’s Piggly Wiggly and Aurora Health Center, to the commercial district including Target and Home Depot. Sidewalks are also planned for a stretch of South Edwards Boulevard south of Highway 50, from Geneva Parkway to Park Drive.
The sidewalk project will cost about $119,132, with part of the cost being paid by property owners along Edwards Boulevard.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a resolution March 8 to levy special assessments against “benefited properties” that are in the areas where the sidewalks will be installed. There are 75 “benefitted properties” within that area.
The resolution was approved by a 5-2 vote with aldermen Ken Howell and Joan Yunker voting “no.”
‘Sidewalks that are necessary’
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said most of the sidewalks that will be installed will connect to already existing sidewalks.
“As part of our street improvement program, we are adding sidewalks that are necessary,” Flower said. “With that project, we’re filling in some of the gaps of the sidewalks in that section.”
Most of the resident property owners will pay $468 with a 5% annual interest during the next 10 years, and commercial property owners will pay between $1,300 to $29,575, with 5% annual interest, depending on the size of the property.
Interra-Sky LLC will pay $1,300, and Home Depot USA, Inc. will pay $29,575.
Property owners have the option to pay the full assessment without interest before July 1, 2022, but then they will have to pay a special assessment on their property taxes during the next 10 years.
“So they don’t have to come up with the whole $468 at once if that’s their prerogative,” Mayor Charlene Klein said.
Howell said he feels the property owners should not be required to pay for the new sidewalks.
“It’s always been my opinion that when new sidewalks are put in, either the developers who are doing the project should pay for it or the city should pay for it, then the homeowners would be responsible for the maintenance,” Howell said. “I feel the city, as part of the street improvement program, should pay for the sidewalks.”
‘Benefitted’ property owners
Alderman Tim Dunn said if the affected property owners do not pay for the project, then the rest of the community would have to pay for it on their property taxes.
Dunn said, if the city paid for the project, it would not be fair to previous “benefitted property owners” who were required to pay for sidewalk projects near their property.
“I kind of like ‘money bags’ Howell’s idea of the city paying for everything,” Dunn said. “However, Mr. Howell’s proposal means that everybody in town is going to have to pay for it.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said, in the future, the city should require developers to install sidewalks as part of their subdivision or commercial project.
“When you look at some of these residential requirements, they only have sidewalk requirements for one side. They should be required for both sides,” Fesenmaier said. “It should be automatic. Anytime there’s commercial, it should be automatic. It shouldn’t be a question.”
Residents in the Oaks of Geneva East condominium development, 500 S. Edwards Boulevard, spoke against the special assessments during the meeting.
An economic hardship
Christine Olsen, member of the condominium association, said many residents in the condominium development would have difficulty paying the special assessment.
“This assessment would be a hardship for most of our residents, especially for an item that would not be utilized by our residents,” Olsen said. “We’re in a pandemic, this would be an economic hardship.”
David Denton, Oaks of Geneva East resident, said he has talked to other residents of the development, and they are not in favor of paying the special assessment nor having the sidewalks installed.
“There’s 62 people there who are voters, and they don’t want it,” Denton said. “They don’t want to spend the money— not at this time.”
Other concerns the residents brought up included who would be responsible for maintaining the sidewalks and who would be liable if someone was injured while using the sidewalks.
Flowers said the property owners would be responsible for the maintenance and repairs of the sidewalk. However, the city is considering a cost-sharing program, in which the city would pay part of the cost for sidewalk maintenance.
“Per our ordinance, that is something that falls on our homeowners,” Flower said. “We are working on that policy as we are planning to do some kind of cost sharing for the maintenance.”
City Attorney Dan Draper said, as far as he knows, the city would be liable if an incident should occur on the sidewalks.
“I know there have been lawsuits that have been filed in regard to slips and falls on city sidewalks, and the city has taken care of them and defended those actions,” Draper said. “If they’re in our right-away, we’re insuring those.”