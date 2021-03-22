Sidewalks to be installed along Edwards Boulevard at a cost to residents and businesses

David Denton, Oaks of Geneva East resident, said he has talked to other residents of the development, and they are not in favor of paying the special assessment nor having the sidewalks installed.

“There’s 62 people there who are voters, and they don’t want it,” Denton said. “They don’t want to spend the money— not at this time.”

Other concerns the residents brought up included who would be responsible for maintaining the sidewalks and who would be liable if someone was injured while using the sidewalks.

Flowers said the property owners would be responsible for the maintenance and repairs of the sidewalk. However, the city is considering a cost-sharing program, in which the city would pay part of the cost for sidewalk maintenance.

“Per our ordinance, that is something that falls on our homeowners,” Flower said. “We are working on that policy as we are planning to do some kind of cost sharing for the maintenance.”

City Attorney Dan Draper said, as far as he knows, the city would be liable if an incident should occur on the sidewalks.