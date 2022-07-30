‘Sign of the times’ Pedal and Cup only opened holiday weekends this summer

If you biked or hiked along the White River Trail this summer, hoping for a little snack along the way at Pedal and Cup, you likely were disappointed.

This summer, Pedal and Cup located in Springfield where the trail crosses Highway 120, made the decision to only open on holiday weekends. That means for customers hoping to get their ice cream fix in for summer 2022, there is only two days left – Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

That weekend they will be open those two days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a sign posted on the business and their Facebook page. The only other two weekends they were open was Memorial Day weekend and the July 4 holiday weekend.

The business started after Walworth County decided in 2003 to convert the old train line that went through the area into the bicycle and walking trail that is now the White River Trail.

Springfield used to be a stop on the Racine & Southwestern branch line of the Chicago and Milwaukee Railroad, which transported goods and passengers beginning in the 1850s. The first Springfield train depot was built in 1885 across the street from the current Pedal and Cup. The original depot burned down in 1910 and was replaced one year later in 1911, where Pedal and Cup is now located, at 1722 Highway 120.

Unfortunately, the operators made the hard decision this summer to only operate the business on holiday weekends.

“We love the shop and the train depot history but after hiring staff and all expenses, we realized it was best to just do a few weekends,” the operators said when the Regional News reached out via Facebook messenger. “Easier to be closed, and cheaper vs. running all summer which is sad. Signs of the times for small businesses.”

What does the future hold for next summer in 2023?

“I think it’s too soon to tell,” they responded. “Based on high cost, high wages for workers, it’s hard to make a profit this year. Hope things settle down for next year.”