Sis-boom-AAH! Fontana's popular fireworks show set to return to the Fourth of July

After two years of various disruptions spurred by health and safety concerns around the global COVID-19 pandemic, the longstanding community tradition of colorful, patriotic Independence Day fireworks on the Fourth of July will return to Fontana and the West End this summer.

The Fourth of July community celebration fireworks extravaganza, a joint effort by the Village of Fontana and the Fontana-based Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce, is slated for Monday, July 4 at dusk at Fontana Beach, located off Fontana Boulevard.

Fontana Village President Patrick Kenny said the fireworks were cancelled due to unfolding COVID pandemic in 2020, and in 2021 were postponed to Aug. 28 as a result of lingering COVID concerns.

"We didn't want to take the chance of having too big of a crowd on the Fourth of July, so we postponed it," Kenny said of Fontana's 2021 Fourth of July fireworks show. "We still had the show, but it was done much later in the summer."

But this summer, the longstanding Fontana tradition of fireworks on the Fourth of July returns in all its star-spangled pyrotechnic glory on Independence Day.

"This summer we're going back to the Fourth of July," Kenny said. "I'm extremely happy that we're able to do it again on the Fourth of July because it is a longstanding tradition in the Village of Fontana. We're happy to have our tradition back. For a lot of families, the Fourth of July is their only opportunity in the summer to get together. We welcome everybody to come and enjoy them. We hope everybody enjoys the night. We look forward to seeing everybody for a safe Fourth of July and we are hoping for beautiful weather."

Prior to COVID, Fontana's Fourth of July fireworks show drew nearly 20,000 spectators annually to the village, where private fireworks are illegal.

In addition to the crowds of fireworks enthusiasts arriving by land, Kenny said the show also draws large numbers of spectators arriving at Fontana Bay by boat on Geneva Lake, where the Water Safety Patrol and Geneva Lake Police will be on hand to ensure a safe zone around the fireworks launch site on the lake.

"One of the funnest sights you can see is all the people coming to anchor as it's just getting dark," Kenny said of the lake scene for the Fourth of July fireworks. "It really is a great picture to see."

As in past years, Fontana village clerk-treasurer Drew Lussow said the fireworks will be launched off two barges moored at Fontana Bay in Geneva Lake.

Lussow said incumbent pyrotechnics vendor J&M Displays, Inc., of Yarmouth, Iowa, will once again be staging the fireworks display, noting the firm’s fireworks display application with the village is “still pending.”

Founded in 1980, family-owned J&M Displays is a provider of fireworks, proximate pyrotechnics, flames and other special effects across the U.S. and overseas. The firm ranks as one of the largest suppliers of fireworks in the Midwest according to the Bethesda, Md.-based American Pyrotechnics Association.

The fireworks display in Fontana is 100% funded by private donations.

Continuing its longtime supportive role, the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce is once again collecting donations to help fund Fontana’s Fourth of July fireworks display. Donations can be made securely online at genevalakewest.com or by mailing a check to Geneva Lakes West Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 118, Fontana, WI 53125.

Serving the Geneva Lake West shoreline communities of Fontana, Walworth, Williams Bay and the surrounding area, the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce encompasses more than 160 member businesses in Williams Bay, Fontana, Walworth, Elkhorn, Delavan and stateline communities in northern Illinois.

