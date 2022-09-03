Site preparation underway for The Harbor Club at Lake Lawn; Phased development would add 101 housing units to city, conference center

Earth-moving activity along State Hwy. 50 in the City of Delavan has caught the attention of area motorists, sparking curiosity about the nature of the work underway at the expansive site overlooking scenic Delavan Lake.

City officials say the site preparation work, part of a General Development Plan approved by the city in 2020, will pave the way for the planned development of The Harbor Club at Lake Lawn, which is slated to include a 101-unit residential development and a conference center on an under-utilized eastern portion of the 194-acre Lake Lawn property.

The General Development Plan was submitted by Brookfield-based Pinnacle Engineering Group and Lake Geneva-based Fairwyn Ltd. on behalf of owner Delavan Lake Lawn LLC and developer Fairwyn for the continued development of the Lake Lawn property located between Delavan Lake and State Hwy. 50, east of North Shore Drive.

According to plans filed with the city, there would be a multi-phased development on an approximately 40-acre eastern portion of the site, including residential development and the construction of a 40,915-square-foot, two-story conference center.

According to plans filed with the city, developer Fairwyn is proposing a cluster-styled development of a 101 dwelling unit resort lifestyle community inclusive of 61 single-family detached homes and 40 attached two-unit villa homes on 20 lots. Each of the villas units would be sized at approximately 1,400 square feet, with the single family homes sized at approximately 3,200 square feet.

Under the plans, a number of the homes, as agreed to by Lake Lawn, Fairwyn and the City of Delavan, will be available for short-term rental. Homes rented for a period of less than six consecutive months shall only be allowed if enrolled in a managed rental program administered by Lake Lawn Lodge.

Under the plans, Lake Lawn Resort, 2440 E. Geneva St., would continue to operate as it has as it has in the past. Founded in 1878, Lake Lawn is situated on two miles of Delavan Lake shoreline and serves as a popular Walworth County destination for year-round getaways, golf and spa vacations, retreats, weddings and meetings.

‘A positive for the City of Delavan’

City officials say the developments have the potential to significantly grow the city’s tax base, bring new residents to the growing community and create a significant number of jobs for local workers, including temporary construction jobs and a significant number of permanent part-time and full-time jobs at the proposed conference center.

“The city is behind it and we think it’s gonna help Lake Lawn be more successful and hopefully be another thing added to their amenities that they can offer to people,” said City of Delavan building and zoning administrator T. Welsh, who noted that all required approvals for The Harbor Club at Lake Lawn development have been granted by the city Plan Commission and Common Council. “In the city, we’re starting to run out of vacant lots for people to be able to build on, so this will be another opportunity for places that people can get some homes built on.”

Mayor Ryan Schroeder is also bullish on the proposed development.

“I think it will be a positive for the City of Delavan and good for the tax base,” he said.

The Harbor Club at Lake Lawn site is located in the city’s Tax Incremental Financing District (TID) No. 4, created in the early 2000s. TIDs are an economic development tool used by municipalities to promote economic development and redevelopment initiatives within a geographic area defined by the city.

“It’s been a long process to get to where they’re finally moving some dirt,” he noted. “The development can not only benefit that TID, but it also helps increase the overall tax base, if you will, within the city limits. In this day and age, when it’s a struggle to find revenues and we’re seeing less and less state shared revenues in recent years, it’s more incumbent on us as local governments, if we want to continue the same high level of programs and services that people have been accustomed to, to find additional revenues. This is a way, through increased development, to do that. It builds up the tax base.”

Long involved in city government, nearly 20 years as an alderman and since April 2020 as mayor, Schroeder said development is a “balancing act” for local leaders.

“We want to make sure the growth is a positive for our community and for our citizens, not a burden or a strain,” he noted. “I’ve always been a big believer in doing growth in a responsible way.”

Schroeder characterized Lake Lawn as a “very important “ part of the city’s history, culture and business community, calling it “a special place” for city residents and visitors alike.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Schroeder said Delavan has seen “a lot of growth” in recent years.

“We’ve had more residential owner-occupied single-family homes being built in the last 2-1/2 years than we had in the whole previous decade combined,” Schroeder said. “I think it’s attributed to what myself as mayor, the Common Council that we’ve got and the other various stakeholders that we have working together to promote our community, whether that’s through events and other things that are making people aware of Delavan, the community we have and that it’s a great place to raise a family, create a business, work, play and all that good stuff.”

Schroeder said the City of Delavan been on an upswing in recent years, citing the city’s sharp increase in residential development, attractive real estate prices, family-friendly atmosphere and the turnaround of Delavan’s downtown district, which has gone from “very blighted” in 2013-2014 to vibrant and “revitalized” today.

“We’ve been kind of the talk of not just among our locals but throughout the county – ‘look at Delavan, look at what they’re doing, how are they doing it,’” Schroeder said. “People have really taken notice of the revitalization of Delavan, not only at Lake Lawn Resort but across the city. I chalk it up to teamwork. I can only do so much individually as mayor. When we’re all working together on the same page — as a Council, as other stakeholders, whether that be the Chamber or our tourism entity, Visit Delavan, or our individual residents or local businesses — we can accomplish a lot more. And everyone’s really risen to the challenge of the times … and done some really good things to benefit our citizens, our businesses and those that are coming into our area from a tourism standpoint.”

Calls to Delavan Lake Lawn and Fairwyn for comment were not returned as of press time for today’s edition,