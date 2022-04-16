Six Badger students compete in SkillsUSA competition, testing technical skills

A group of Badger High School students recently tested their technical skills against other students from throughout the State of Wisconsin.

Six Badger High School students participated in the 49th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference, April 5 and April 6, at the Madison Area Technical College.

As part of the event, students participate in competitions in different technology and trade skills related categories including automotive service technology, information technology service, diesel equipment technology, advertising design, audio/radio production, electronics, broadcast news production, carpentry, computer programming and engineering technology.

Two Badger students participated in the automotive service technology category, two in electronics technology, one in diesel equipment technology and one in information technical systems.

Evan Nagel took second place in the diesel equipment technology category and received a silver medal, $10,000 scholarship, tools, Visa gift card and clothing items.

Angel Morales came in third place in the information technology service category and received a bronze medal and digital multimeter.

The first-place winners in each category qualify for the National SkillsUSA Championships, which will be held June 20 through June 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Each competition has different lab stations that the students have to complete to demonstrate their skills and knowledge in their specific category.

Tom Sheeley, technology education instructor at Badger High School, said some of the competitions can take several hours to complete.

“It’s exhausting,” Sheeley said. “Their brains are going for a number of hours.”

Some competitions include a job interview component where students are required to submit a resume.

“I know for diesel and automotive that is one if their components,” Sheeley said. “They sit down and do a job interview and get rated on that.”

The conference also includes an opening ceremony and a closing awards ceremony at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison where the students participate in various recreational activities and have an opportunity to interact with each other.

“They pump some music and get some laser lights going and chuck some shirts up in the crowd and whip people up in a frenzy to kick things off,” Sheeley said about the opening ceremony. “Then everyone branches off to their contest briefings for their competitions.”

The students prepare for the competition throughout the school year. Sheeley said students often practice for their competitions during their lunch hour or after school.

Any student who attends a technology education-related class is eligible to participate.

“Every year, I take detailed pictures of these lab stations, then I set them up in the classroom for the students to practice,” Sheeley said. “You have 60 or 80 competitors from across the state, and that’s definitely what’s going to separate the top students.”

Sheeley said several former Badger High School students have placed or won in their competition in the past.

“We usually put two, three or four students up on the podium every year,” Sheeley said. “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve had a national qualifier. We’ve sent kids to nationals in electronics, diesel equipment technology and video production. Those are the areas where we’ve had national qualifiers.”

Sheeley said participating in the conference helps students prepare for their future career and gives them an opportunity to meet representatives from their field of interest.

“Kids come away with excellent credentials for a career or a job,” Sheeley said. “Some kids come away with scholarship money, tools and a lot of swag— hats and shirts and things with company logos on it. But most importantly, they get the skills they need for a career.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.