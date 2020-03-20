Six seats up for grabs April 7 on county board

The Walworth County Board could welcome several new faces after voters go to the polls April 7 to decide six contested races for county supervisor seats.
Incumbent county board members are facing challengers in Elkhorn, Whitewater, Delavan and elsewhere.
The county board meets once a month to set county policies and to oversee a $150-million budget for such services as law enforcement, parks, public health and highways, among others.
All 11 county supervisor positions are up for election April 7, but five incumbents are running unopposed: Rick Stacey in District 1, David Weber in District 7, Susan Pruessing in District 9, Kenneth Monroe in District 10 and Nancy Rusell in District 11.
County board members serve two-year terms at a salary of $7,200 a year.
I denotes incumbent.
District 2
Bill Norem—I
Age: N/A
Address: N6451 Cobb Road, town of Lafayette
Employer: Retired business owner
Education: Lake Geneva High School
Family: Married with two children
Experience: Walworth County Board 1998-2004, 2017-present
Key issue: New communication project, protecting property and value, outdoor air quality, save farm land
Joseph H. Schaefer II
Age: 46
Address: 6070 N. Railroad Street, town of Lyons
Employer: Business owner, Ye Olde Hotel Bar & Restaurant and Herbie’s Hangar Doors
Education: University of Wisconsin-Stout, bachelor’s degree, hospitality and tourism
Family: Married with two children
Experience: None
Key issue: Provide the constituents of District 2 a fourth generation of community service with fresh and efficient representation by keeping budgets fair, balanced and reducing debts.
District 3
Brian Holt
Age: 32
Address: W6873 Sugar Creek Rd., Elkhorn
Employer: Self employed dairy farmer
Education: Pius Xi High School, Milwaukee, 2006
Family: None
Experience: None
Key issue: Agricultural outreach and education in Walworth County; streamlining support and information for our farmers.
District 3 incumbent Tim Brellenthin did not respond.
District 4
Jerry Grant—I
Age: 82
Address: 435 W. Starin Rd. Apt. 112AA Whitewater
Employer: Retired police officer
Education: Whitewater High School, 1955.
Family: Married with five children
Experience: Walworth County Board 1998-2012 and 2018-present, Whitewater School Board 1983-1998
Key issue: The key issues are for Walworth County to continue providing needed services efficiently while staying debt-free as long as possible while planning for the future.
Kerstan Roeven
Age: 19
Address: 375 N. Harmony Lane, Whitewater
Employer: Student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Education: Home school high school, 2018
Family: None
Experience: None
Key issue: While in office I hope to enact a partial ban on single use plastic straws. Single use plastic straws will only be available by request rather than given freely.
District 5
Ryan G. Simons
Age: 54
Address: 2601 North Shore Drive, Delavan
Employer: Keefe Real Estate
Education: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, master’s degree, finance and marketing
Family: Married with six children
Experience: Town of Delavan chairman, 2011-2019; Town of Delavan Supervisor, 2009-2011
Key issue: Two key issues are to continue to protect Walworth County natural resources, and work with area business to promote growth and employment in Walworth County.
Charlene Fell Staples—I
Age: 63
Address: W7898 Creek Road, Delavan
Employer: Retired from Lakeland Health Care Center
Education: Gateway Techinical College, nursing
Family: Married with three children
Experience: Walworth County Board, 2014-present
Key issue: I have earned the reputation for experienced, honest, and accountable representation on important Walworth County issues such as safety, infrastructure, zoning and environment.
District 6
Mary Burpee
Age: 69
Address: 609 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn
Employer: Retired union organizer
Education: Thornton Township High School, Harvey, Illinois
Family: Married with three children
Experience: None
Key issue: Residents deserve a full-time committed and active representative on the county board who participates in committee meetings and regularly attends full county board meetings.
Kathy Ingersoll—I
Age: 75
Address: 303 Randall Place, Elkhorn
Employer: Retired nurse
Education: University of Wisconsin-Madison, nursing degree, 1964
Family: Married with three children
Experience: Walworth County Board, 2002-2010, 2012-present
Key issue: The key issue is to do my best job possible in making wise decisions for the people of my district.
District 8
Sarah Hillman
Age: 28
Address: 1411 Birchwood St., P.O. Box 146, Delavan
Employer: Self-employed
Education: American School of Correspondence, high school diploma.
Family: Married with three children
Experience: None
Key issue: Keeping taxes low, staying fiscally responsible and debt free, support limited government, defend personal liberty, maintain healthy local economy, and citizen involvement.
Dan Kilkenny—I
Age: 63
Address: N3616 Elm Ridge Rd., Delavan
Employer: Self-employed attorney
Education: University of Wisconsin, law degree.
Family: Widowed, one child
Experience: Walworth County Board, 2006-present, Darien Town Board, 2001- present
Key issue: Maintaining the county’s current fiscal strength to allow the county to continue to provide quality core governmental services without increasing taxes or incurring debt.