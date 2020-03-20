Six seats up for grabs April 7 on county board

The Walworth County Board could welcome several new faces after voters go to the polls April 7 to decide six contested races for county supervisor seats.

Incumbent county board members are facing challengers in Elkhorn, Whitewater, Delavan and elsewhere.

The county board meets once a month to set county policies and to oversee a $150-million budget for such services as law enforcement, parks, public health and highways, among others.

All 11 county supervisor positions are up for election April 7, but five incumbents are running unopposed: Rick Stacey in District 1, David Weber in District 7, Susan Pruessing in District 9, Kenneth Monroe in District 10 and Nancy Rusell in District 11.

County board members serve two-year terms at a salary of $7,200 a year.

I denotes incumbent.

District 2

Bill Norem—I

Age: N/A

Address: N6451 Cobb Road, town of Lafayette

Employer: Retired business owner

Education: Lake Geneva High School