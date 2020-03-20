You are the owner of this article.
Six seats up for grabs April 7 on county board
The Walworth County Board could welcome several new faces after voters go to the polls April 7 to decide six contested races for county supervisor seats.

Incumbent county board members are facing challengers in Elkhorn, Whitewater, Delavan and elsewhere.

The county board meets once a month to set county policies and to oversee a $150-million budget for such services as law enforcement, parks, public health and highways, among others.

All 11 county supervisor positions are up for election April 7, but five incumbents are running unopposed: Rick Stacey in District 1, David Weber in District 7, Susan Pruessing in District 9, Kenneth Monroe in District 10 and Nancy Rusell in District 11.

County board members serve two-year terms at a salary of $7,200 a year.

I denotes incumbent.

District 2

Bill Norem—I

Age: N/A

Address: N6451 Cobb Road, town of Lafayette

Employer: Retired business owner

Education: Lake Geneva High School

Family: Married with two children

Experience: Walworth County Board 1998-2004, 2017-present

Key issue: New communication project, protecting property and value, outdoor air quality, save farm land

Joseph H. Schaefer II

Age: 46

Address: 6070 N. Railroad Street, town of Lyons

Employer: Business owner, Ye Olde Hotel Bar & Restaurant and Herbie’s Hangar Doors

Education: University of Wisconsin-Stout, bachelor’s degree, hospitality and tourism

Family: Married with two children

Experience: None

Key issue: Provide the constituents of District 2 a fourth generation of community service with fresh and efficient representation by keeping budgets fair, balanced and reducing debts.

District 3

Brian Holt

Age: 32

Address: W6873 Sugar Creek Rd., Elkhorn

Employer: Self employed dairy farmer

Education: Pius Xi High School, Milwaukee, 2006

Family: None

Experience: None

Key issue: Agricultural outreach and education in Walworth County; streamlining support and information for our farmers.

District 3 incumbent Tim Brellenthin did not respond.

District 4

Jerry Grant—I

Age: 82

Address: 435 W. Starin Rd. Apt. 112AA Whitewater

Employer: Retired police officer

Education: Whitewater High School, 1955.

Family: Married with five children

Experience: Walworth County Board 1998-2012 and 2018-present, Whitewater School Board 1983-1998

Key issue: The key issues are for Walworth County to continue providing needed services efficiently while staying debt-free as long as possible while planning for the future.

Kerstan Roeven

Age: 19

Address: 375 N. Harmony Lane, Whitewater

Employer: Student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Education: Home school high school, 2018

Family: None

Experience: None

Key issue: While in office I hope to enact a partial ban on single use plastic straws. Single use plastic straws will only be available by request rather than given freely.

District 5

Ryan G. Simons

Age: 54

Address: 2601 North Shore Drive, Delavan

Employer: Keefe Real Estate

Education: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, master’s degree, finance and marketing

Family: Married with six children

Experience: Town of Delavan chairman, 2011-2019; Town of Delavan Supervisor, 2009-2011

Key issue: Two key issues are to continue to protect Walworth County natural resources, and work with area business to promote growth and employment in Walworth County.

Charlene Fell Staples—I

Age: 63

Address: W7898 Creek Road, Delavan

Employer: Retired from Lakeland Health Care Center

Education: Gateway Techinical College, nursing

Family: Married with three children

Experience: Walworth County Board, 2014-present

Key issue: I have earned the reputation for experienced, honest, and accountable representation on important Walworth County issues such as safety, infrastructure, zoning and environment.

District 6

Mary Burpee

Age: 69

Address: 609 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn

Employer: Retired union organizer

Education: Thornton Township High School, Harvey, Illinois

Family: Married with three children

Experience: None

Key issue: Residents deserve a full-time committed and active representative on the county board who participates in committee meetings and regularly attends full county board meetings.

Kathy Ingersoll—I

Age: 75

Address: 303 Randall Place, Elkhorn

Employer: Retired nurse

Education: University of Wisconsin-Madison, nursing degree, 1964

Family: Married with three children

Experience: Walworth County Board, 2002-2010, 2012-present

Key issue: The key issue is to do my best job possible in making wise decisions for the people of my district.

District 8

Sarah Hillman

Age: 28

Address: 1411 Birchwood St., P.O. Box 146, Delavan

Employer: Self-employed

Education: American School of Correspondence, high school diploma.

Family: Married with three children

Experience: None

Key issue: Keeping taxes low, staying fiscally responsible and debt free, support limited government, defend personal liberty, maintain healthy local economy, and citizen involvement.

Dan Kilkenny—I

Age: 63

Address: N3616 Elm Ridge Rd., Delavan

Employer: Self-employed attorney

Education: University of Wisconsin, law degree.

Family: Widowed, one child

Experience: Walworth County Board, 2006-present, Darien Town Board, 2001- present

Key issue: Maintaining the county’s current fiscal strength to allow the county to continue to provide quality core governmental services without increasing taxes or incurring debt.

