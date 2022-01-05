Six Walworth County Board seats have contested April races, including the seat that represents Lake Geneva

In the April election there will be six contested races for Walworth County Board supervisor seats.

All 11 of the supervisor seats are up for election, each representing a different part of the county.

Three of the current supervisors opted not to run again they are Jerry Grant of District 4, which includes the Whitewater area, Daniel G. Kilkenny of District 8, which includes the Delavan area, and Nancy Russell of District 11, which includes the City of Lake Geneva and southern part of Linn.

For District 4, Al Stanek and Curt Knull are running.

For District 8, only Dennis G. Karbowski filed to run, meaning he will likely get the seat unless there is a write-in campaign.

For District 11, Sheila T. Reiff and Alan Kupsik are running. Kupsik was Lake Geneva mayor from 2016 to 2018. Reiff is the former Walworth County clerk of circuit court.

In addition to candidates running for open seats, four supervisors who are running again also face challengers. There are challengers for Districts 6, 7, 9 and 10.

District 6 supervisor Kathy Ingersoll is being challenged by Craig Shellman. That district includes the City of Elkhorn.

District 7 supervisor David A. Weber is being challenged by Joanne Laufenberg. That district includes the Town of Geneva, Village of Williams Bay and northern part of Linn.

District 9 supervisor Susan M. Pruessing is being challenged by Jeremy T. Segal. That district includes the Village of Fontana and Village and Town of Walworth.

District 10 supervisor Kenneth H. Monroe is being challenged by Steven J. Doelder. That district includes the Village of Genoa City and Pell Lake area.

Four of the county board supervisors are running unopposed. Those supervisors are Rick Stacey, of District 1, which includes the East Troy area; Joseph H. Schaefer, of District 2, which includes the Lyons area; Brian Holt, of District 3, which includes the Town of La Grange and Town of Sugar Creek; and Ryan G. Simons, of District 5, which includes Darien and area around Delavan Lake.

To see what county supervisor district you live in go to the Walworth County website and search “Supervisory Districts 2021.” Due to redistricting, which is done every 10 years along with the Census, some of the districts have changed from what they were in the past.