'Slow and steady,' 500-800 vaccinated each week in Walworth County

“This categorization is created by combining Walworth County’s very high burden of 470.7 per 100,000 people and their trajectory showing growing in cases,” the website says.

The county’s transmission rates are still lower than they were at this point last year, Bergstrom said. She attributed this downward trend to an increase in vaccination, which is effective even against the highly transmissible Delta variant, she said.

Bergstrom acknowledged diverse public opinion surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. As Health Officer she has heard a wide range of concerns from community members, including the newness of the vaccine, conflict between vaccination and personal beliefs, and possible medical risks. Bergstrom encourages people to bring questions about vaccination to their primary health care provider.

“They can help decide the best option for them and their medical status,” she said.

The conversation about COVID-19 safety becomes complicated in the context of K-12 schools, Bergstrom said, because a significant portion of these students are under age 12 and therefore not eligible for the vaccine. To reduce transmission, the CDC and DHS currently recommend “universal indoor masking” in K-12 schools.