'Slow and steady,' 500-800 vaccinated each week in Walworth County

Community members received free COVID-19 vaccines at Big Foot High School on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services’ new mobile health unit was stationed in the school parking lot from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., administering the vaccine with no appointment, insurance or identification required.
Pandemic Administrative Clerk Julia Adams guided visitors through the process.
“I am so thankful that we have the resources to make the vaccine this accessible,” she said.
Adams said she is encouraged by the Health Hub’s impact. The Ford E-450 has visited schools, farmers markets and even the Walworth County Fair since operation began.
The Health Hub was introduced in July. In a news release, Walworth County Health and Human Services Deputy Director Trista Piccola said the mobile unit was designed to make health and wellness services less intimidating by “meeting people where they’re at.”
“Rural communities continue to have areas that are underserved,” the release said. “We want to ensure our programs reach our residents who need them.”
Haley Hartlein was among those who took the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. For her, it was a quick trip down the street to the Health Hub.
Hartlein said she came to the clinic out of concern for her newborn daughter.
“I don’t want to get sick and get her sick,” she said.
By the end of the clinic, the Health Hub had administered 15 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Officer Erica Bergstrom said.
“Slow and steady”According to Bergstrom, Walworth County is seeing a “slow and steady” vaccination rate. Between 500 and 800 people have been vaccinated each week over the past few months in Walworth County, Bergstrom said. Providers include primary care physicians, pharmacies and Public Health.
Of those eligible for the vaccine, 52.6% of Walworth County residents are fully vaccinated, Bergstrom said. She referenced the COVID data tracker managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“I’ve been really optimistic about the rates of vaccination we’re seeing,” she said.
Bergstrom attributed the increase in vaccinations to a few recent developments. First, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) August approval of the Pfizer vaccine has encouraged some skeptics to seek vaccination. Many are also motivated by new workplace vaccination requirements.
Lastly, Bergstrom said, COVID-19 vaccination has become more normalized over time.
“We’ve heard from some of our community that they’ve decided to get vaccinated after seeing their friends and family go through it,” she said.
Beyond the county’s 52.6% overall vaccination rate, Bergstrom’s optimism is inspired by the percentage of those 65 and older who have been vaccinated.
These older adults tend to see more severe illness from COVID-19. Thankfully, Bergstrom said, 82.3% of those over 65 in Walworth County have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
“And that’s probably why we’re not seeing so many hospitalizations with this round of a COVID surge,” Bergstrom said. “The vaccine tends to reduce severe disease.”
There are six current COVID-19 hospitalizations across Walworth County, according to the Community Data Dashboard’s update on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Deputy Director Piccola provided an update about breakthrough COVID-19 cases to the Regional News on Thursday, Sept. 16. Of the 47,728 Walworth County residents who had completed the vaccine series, there were 309 breakthrough cases — just over half a percent.
Work in progress
The CDC has marked Walworth County as an area of high transmission, Bergstrom said. According to the data tracker managed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Walworth County showed “very high” case activity from Sept. 1-14.
“This categorization is created by combining Walworth County’s very high burden of 470.7 per 100,000 people and their trajectory showing growing in cases,” the website says.
The county’s transmission rates are still lower than they were at this point last year, Bergstrom said. She attributed this downward trend to an increase in vaccination, which is effective even against the highly transmissible Delta variant, she said.
Bergstrom acknowledged diverse public opinion surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. As Health Officer she has heard a wide range of concerns from community members, including the newness of the vaccine, conflict between vaccination and personal beliefs, and possible medical risks. Bergstrom encourages people to bring questions about vaccination to their primary health care provider.
“They can help decide the best option for them and their medical status,” she said.
The conversation about COVID-19 safety becomes complicated in the context of K-12 schools, Bergstrom said, because a significant portion of these students are under age 12 and therefore not eligible for the vaccine. To reduce transmission, the CDC and DHS currently recommend “universal indoor masking” in K-12 schools.
While many Lake Geneva area districts have instead opted for mask-optional policies, Bergstrom said school administrators are layering other mitigation strategies to protect students and staff. She expressed support for districts’ efforts towards social distancing, cohorting and contact tracing.
“As Public Health we are always here to be their supportive partner,” she said.
Walworth County Public Health launched a joint COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Chapel on the Hill in Lake Geneva on Tuesday, Sept. 21, with tests administered by Open Arms Free Clinic and vaccinations by Public Health. The site will be open every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 26. No registration is required, and all services are free.