Snake Road road work moves up a year; Main Street and North Edwards Boulevard intersection delayed

Greg Governatori, associate project manager for Kapur & Associates Consulting Engineers, said the project will be delayed by about five years because of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s study.

“They have some jurisdiction and control over that intersection, so they’re going to look at it,” Governatori said. “It doesn’t make sense for the city to make any changes at this time. We might has well wait for the state to come through with their project.”

Snake Road

Members of the public works committee agreed, after some discussion, to move the Snake Road project to 2021 since the North Edwards Boulevard and Main Street intersection project will be delayed.

Governatori said, as part of the project, areas of Snake Road that have been damaged by eroding water will be resurfaced.

“We have potholes and surface damage just from the water that comes on it,” Governatori said. “We’re going to be milling and resurfacing that within the city limits.”

Governatori said curb and gutter will be installed on the west side of the road, and a ditch, where erosion has occurred, will be removed.