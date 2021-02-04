Snake Road road work moves up a year; Main Street and North Edwards Boulevard intersection delayed

Proposed work on Lake Geneva’s scenic Snake Road that has been in need of repairs for several years is set to be moved up a year, because another road improvement project has been delayed.
Resurfacing and curb and gutter work on Snake Road— from Geneva Bay Center to West Main Street, an area designated as Wisconsin Rustic Road 29,— was set to be completed in 2022; however, the project has been pushed up to 2021, because proposed road improvement projects near the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard and Main Street/state Highway 50, located near the Home Depot store, could be delayed for about five years.
The plan is to complete the Snake Road project outside the Memorial Day to Labor Day tourist season, although a final timeline has not yet been set.
Members of the city council’s public works committee discussed the North Edwards Boulevard-Main Street project and Snake Road project Jan. 25.
Road improvements near the corner North Edwards Boulevard and Main Street/Highway 50 were set to begin this year; however, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials want to study that intersection further to determine what type of work would be best suited for that area, since it is part of a state highway.
Some of the work that Lake Geneva officials proposed for that intersection included installing a left-turn lane into the Mobile gas station, installing sidewalks near the intersection, reconfiguring the northbound lanes on Main Street and reconfiguring the southbound lanes near Home Depot.
Greg Governatori, associate project manager for Kapur & Associates Consulting Engineers, said the project will be delayed by about five years because of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s study.
“They have some jurisdiction and control over that intersection, so they’re going to look at it,” Governatori said. “It doesn’t make sense for the city to make any changes at this time. We might has well wait for the state to come through with their project.”
Snake Road
Members of the public works committee agreed, after some discussion, to move the Snake Road project to 2021 since the North Edwards Boulevard and Main Street intersection project will be delayed.
Governatori said, as part of the project, areas of Snake Road that have been damaged by eroding water will be resurfaced.
“We have potholes and surface damage just from the water that comes on it,” Governatori said. “We’re going to be milling and resurfacing that within the city limits.”
Governatori said curb and gutter will be installed on the west side of the road, and a ditch, where erosion has occurred, will be removed.
“There’s going to be curb and gutter, a new surface on it, then we can get rid of that drainage swell,” he said.
Public Works Director Tom Earle said resurfacing work on the road could begin in the near future.
“The engineering is already underway,” he said.
Earle said representatives from the Covenant Harbor Christian Camp and Retreat Center, which is located near the corner of Snake Road and Main Street, have requested that the project occur after Labor Day when their summer camp programs are completed.
“They are very concerned about us doing the project during the summer,” Earle said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said the project could be completed before the summer tourism season.
“I believe that would work as well depending on how fast we get this out to bid,” Earle responded.
Edwards Boulevard work
Road repair work still is set to be done on Edwards Boulevard, north of the Mobile gas station to Sheridan Springs Road.
“That’s just a resurfacing,” Governatori said. “So we’re going to take off a couple inches and put a new surface on it.”
Governatori said they also plan to install new sidewalks in that area, which will connect to existing sidewalks.
“There’s some gaps with the sidewalks,” Governatori said. “That will all be filled in.”
Other work
Other road repair work that could be moved up from 2022 to 2021 includes resurfacing an alley located between the corner of Genoa Street and Main Street and the intersection of Center Street and Broad Street.
Resurfacing work also could be completed in an alley located between the corner of North Street and Dodge Street and the corner of Cook Street and Broad Street.
Earle also proposed completing road repair work on Circle Drive.
Governatori warned the aldermen about adding too many road repair projects for 2021, because the city has budgeted between $600,000 and $800,000 for the work, and they could go over that amount.
“Just from a budget standpoint, if we start adding alleys and Circle Drive, it’s very big,” Governatori said. “Alleys are generally between $30,000 and $40,000 a piece. So we’re pushing over $800,000 now. I don’t know where we want to be from a budget standpoint.”
Earle said he proposed the work on Circle Drive as a suggestion, but that project could be held off another year. He said he feels the Snake Road project is more important.
“Circle Drive was just added to move ahead with the long-range street repair plan,” Earle said.
The city is set to go out for bid on the 2021 road repair projects this month.
“We will have actual prices in three or four weeks,” Governatori said.