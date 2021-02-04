 Skip to main content
Snow emergency declared for the city of Lake Geneva starting at midnight
A snow emergency has been declared for the city of Lake Geneva, according to a notice sent out by city officials.

Mayor Charlene Klein has declared a snow emergency which will begin 11:59 p.m., Feb. 4 and will continue until the emergency has been terminated by Klein.

Primary and secondary street parking is prohibited after midnight because of the emergency.

Residents are encouraged to use city parking lots.

Vehicles that are in violation of the parking restriction will be towed at the owner's expense, according to the notice.

