Snow emergency declared for the city of Lake Geneva starting at midnight

A snow emergency has been declared for the city of Lake Geneva, according to a notice sent out by city officials.
Mayor Charlene Klein has declared a snow emergency which will begin 11:59 p.m., Feb. 4 and will continue until the emergency has been terminated by Klein.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Primary and secondary street parking is prohibited after midnight because of the emergency.
Residents are encouraged to use city parking lots.
Vehicles that are in violation of the parking restriction will be towed at the owner's expense, according to the notice.
Day one: Snow sculpting at Lake Geneva's Winterfest 2021
A snow sculpting team greets a group of spectators at Flat Iron Park, as they begin to work on their snow sculpture
Teams begin to work on their sculptures at Flat Iron Park as part of the kick off to the National Snow Sculpting Competition
Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva is one of the sites for the 2021 National Snow Sculpting Competition
Winterfest 2021 snow sculptors
A snow sculpting team from Florida braved the Wisconsin wintry weather to participate in the National Snow Sculpting Competition
Dan "man bear" Berry and his Illinois teammates begin to work on their snow sculpture
A snow sculpting team measures out their cylinder of snow to begin working on their snowy work of art
Michigan family begins to work on their snow sculpture
A snow sculpting team begins to work on their sculpture, as spectators watch them work
Teams of snow sculptures begin working on their works of art at Flat Iron Park
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.