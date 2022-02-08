Snow sculpting takes time, planning and teamwork

Building a quality snow sculpture takes three day. But the process itself starts long before hand with months of planning and teamwork.

Fifteen snow sculpting teams from throughout the United States converged in Downtown Lake Geneva, Feb. 2 through Feb. 6, to participate in the 37th annual U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.

It's the highlight of Lake Geneva's Winterfest weekend that this year brought thousands of people to the city to enjoy the sculptures all weekend.

The snow sculptures were lined throughout Riviera Plaza, 812 Wrigley Drive, and Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

Teams qualify for the national championship by winning or placing in their state competition the previous year.

Each team had between Feb. 2 and Feb. 5 to complete their sculpture for the national competition.

Wisconsin team "Sculptora Borealis" participated in the national competition for the fourth time, winning the top national title for the third time. The team took first place in the competition with its sculpture "Deeper Connections."

The team also won the national title in 2021 and 2018. There is no dollar amount they win. But the bragging rights are worth a lot.

A big job

Team member Joshua Jakubowksi said he realized winning the competition again this year was going to be a difficult task.

"We're going to try. We'll see," Jakubowski said during the week while working on the sculpture. "There's a lot of really good designs this year. It's a matter of who executes their design the best."

Jakubowski said his team usually begins working on the design for their snow sculpture during the summer.

"We spend months and hundreds of hours of three people working together trying to decide on a cohesive design that satisfies everybody" Jakubowski said. "One person usually has the idea, and the whole team will modify the idea and turn it into a sculpture."

Jakubowski said, during the competition, the team then has to figure out how they are going to incorporate their design into the snow block.

"It's a big job," Jakubowksi said. "It's a lot of engineering to plan it up."

Then it involves a lot of long hours during the three-day work period, with the team only getting a few hours of sleep each night.

Everyone has a role

Another former national championship team, "The PourSaps" of Vermont, also were looking for another title win this year. The team won the national competition in 2020.

Mugsy Logan of "The PourSaps" said his team works on the design for their sculpture throughout the year.

"Usually, one of us will make the clay mold and we will start passing it around, and we will each put our own style to it," he said.

Logan said the key to developing a quality sculpture is to have good team chemistry.

"We each have our role, and we work good as a team," he said.

Logan said it usually takes his team the entire time allowed for them to complete their sculpture.

"We will try to be done early Saturday morning, so we will have a couple of hours to clean up and relax," he said.

Logan said even though participating in the competition is a lot of hard work, there is the joy of interacting with the spectators and the other teams.

"The camaraderie in this community is the best," Logan said. "We all bring each other little gifts from our hometown, and we see some of the same people year after year."

North Dakota team "Jay Ray with SnoKraft" participated in the national snow sculpting competition for the first time this year and took third place in the competition.

Team member John Zeis said they had just participated in another snow sculpting contest in Minnesota a few days earlier.

"We got a day off, then we came here," he said.

Zeis' team was working on a sculpture of a Viking ship being attacked by a dragon for the national competition. Zeis said the quality of the snow is what makes for a good sculpture.

"It works really well when you have top layers of fresh snow," Zeis said. "You have forms, and you have people packing it in."

Zeis said even if you make a mistake with a snow sculpture, you know it will probably only last for a few days.

"It's not permanent. It can disappear in a couple of weeks," Zeis said. "There's a perfect balance of low risk and high reward with working with snow. We can make risky decisions and know that it's not going to be around long."

Good food, good hotels

Zeis said besides participating in the competition, he also enjoyed his visit to Lake Geneva and spending time with the other snow sculptors.

"They have really taken care of us. They put us up in a nice hotel. They're feeding us pretty well," Zeis said. "All the teams are great to be around. It's nice to hear their stories about the sculptures they made and the experiences they've had."

Joshua Baller of Minnesota team "Royal and Supreme Order of Snow and Sand Sculptors and Shovelers" said the key to producing a quality sculpture is to plan out what you want to do, then determine how the design is going to fit into the snow block and take time to shape the sculpture.

Baller was participating in the national competition for the first time this year, but his teammates which included his father, Johnathan Baller, and Curt Cook have participated for several years.

Joshua Baller said his father has been participating in snow sculpting competitions for about 35 years, which helped him become interested in the artform.

"When I turned 18, I started taking part in our state competition with my own team, then the last recent number of years my teammates have gone on to other things," Baller said. "I joined up with him when my teammates moved on to other things, and I've been joining him ever since. We together pretty well."

Joshua Baller said he did not mind working on the sculpture in the cold temperatures, because it only meant the sculpture was going to last during the competition.

"This competition has a reputation for being a little warm, so it's nice to have a year where we don't have to worry about the sculpture melting on us," Joshua Baller said. "With the wind coming up from the north, it's a little chilly right now."

