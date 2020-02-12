Snow shoveling fee in village of Walworth reset at $100

WALWORTH — The village has dropped a $200 fee for un-shoveled snow and settled on charging homeowners and others $100 if they fail to clear their sidewalks.
The new fee is still double the previous charge of $50.
The village also is reserving the option of charging more if its costs exceed $100 for clearing snow left behind by private property owners.
Village board members changed directions on the issue Feb. 10 after encountering public criticism that the $200 fee approved in December was too harsh.
The village’s public works committee then recommended a $100 fee, with any additional costs to the public works department added on top of the fee as needed.
Village President Tom Connelly said the new arrangement will ensure the costs spent by public works to clear sidewalks are recovered from the property owner.
“If the cost is over, it is the greater of the two,” Connelly said. “That’s the way the ordinance is written. So if it costs $186, that’s what they’re going to be billed.”
All trustees voted in favor of the new fee structure except trustee Pat McMahon, who did not explain his position and could not be reached for comment later.
The ordinance states that property owners who fail to shovel their sidewalks 24 hours after a snowfall ends will have their walks cleared by the village. Based on state law, the measure is designed to protect public safety by ensuring that pubic pathways remain clear of snow and ice.
The village increased the fee Dec. 9 from $50 to $200, after determining that $50 was an adequate deterrent to property owners who neglect their sidewalks.
Many village residents voiced displeasure regarding the $200 fee before officials agreed to reconsider and then settled on the $100 figure.
Village trustee Louise Czaja said the village decided to reconsider after realizing that the rules allow the village to add additional expenses on top of the fee, if needed.
Czaja said there have been occasions when the village spent about $200 in employee time and materials to clear a sidewalk.