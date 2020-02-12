Snow shoveling fee in village of Walworth reset at $100

WALWORTH — The village has dropped a $200 fee for un-shoveled snow and settled on charging homeowners and others $100 if they fail to clear their sidewalks.

The new fee is still double the previous charge of $50.

The village also is reserving the option of charging more if its costs exceed $100 for clearing snow left behind by private property owners.

Village board members changed directions on the issue Feb. 10 after encountering public criticism that the $200 fee approved in December was too harsh.

The village’s public works committee then recommended a $100 fee, with any additional costs to the public works department added on top of the fee as needed.

Village President Tom Connelly said the new arrangement will ensure the costs spent by public works to clear sidewalks are recovered from the property owner.

“If the cost is over, it is the greater of the two,” Connelly said. “That’s the way the ordinance is written. So if it costs $186, that’s what they’re going to be billed.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

All trustees voted in favor of the new fee structure except trustee Pat McMahon, who did not explain his position and could not be reached for comment later.