Snowfall totals tallied throughout area

Local snowfalls generally aligned with National Weather Service estimates for a winter storm which hit Walworth, Jefferson and Dodge counties last night.

A winter storm warning issued yesterday anticipated between six and eight inches of snow to fall between 4 p.m. yesterday evening and 3 a.m. this morning, in what was the first major snowfall of the winter season.

While some areas received upwards of six inches, other areas received less snowfall than predicted.

National Weather Service data lists in a running list of snowfall amounts that Lake Geneva received 6.5 inches, Twin Lakes received 5.3 inches, Elkhorn received 3.8 inches and parts of Brown’s Lake, near Burlington, received between 5 to 6.5 inches.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additional snowfall is expected later in the week on Friday, New Year’s Day, potentially followed by freezing rain.

Cameron Miller, a forecaster with the National Weather Service, said snowfalls this year are well below annual averages for this time in winter.

Miller said overall snowfall has been light this winter and that normally the area sees about 15 inches of snowfall by this time.