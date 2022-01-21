Snowy owl rescued by Fellow Mortals remains in good care, has long road to recovery

A snowy owl was picked up and rescued by the Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital after being found on the side of the road in early December 2021, presumably after being hit by a car, according to wildlife rehabilitator Jessica Nass.

When the owl was found, both of her wings and left leg were broken.

“What we’re thinking is she might have been flying up on the road and hit a car directly because both of her wings were fractured and her right tibiotarsus (leg bone corresponding to the tibia) was also fractured,” she said. “It was bad.”

Nass said when she went to pick up the snowy owl, it was before any snow had fallen yet, so it was easy to find.

“The owl tried to get away because it was scared, which you could imagine not knowing what my intentions were,” she said. “We took it back to the hospital and once we took X-rays we realized what we were dealing with. It would be a miracle if everything healed to the point where the owl would be able to perfectly fly again.”

Nass acknowledged that one of the fractures was close to a joint, which doesn’t bode well for the ability to fly.

“What can happen is where it heals, the callousing that happens when a bone heals can sometimes extend into the joint and cause immobility and prevent full extension.”

Pins were placed in the wings and the leg by Dr. Scott Hodkiewicz, a veterinarian from the Lake Geneva Animal Hospital to keep them stabilized, according to Nass.

“About a week and a half ago, we assessed, took X-rays and the owl was ready to have them removed, but unfortunately her right wing did not heal properly,” she said. Fortunately, though, her leg did, which is a big deal.”

It’s a long recovery process for the owl, whose gender Nass admitted they are still unsure about. A feather has been sent in for DNA testing to find out the sex of the bird.

“The owl is very active, but we’re still waiting to assess what will happen with the right wing that didn’t take to the surgery,” she said. “The owl’s personality is interesting, a personality that is very unique and we want to make sure that the owl has a quality of life where it’s comfortable, isn’t scared and can get around. So far, her mobility is not the problem, it’ll be what happens with the owl’s right wing and how it adapts to being in a captive situation.”

While Nass and the rest of her team’s goal at the wildlife hospital is to set the birds free, she doesn’t expect that to be the case with this snowy owl due to its injuries

“The fact that the owl survived everything that it went through and survived the first 24 hours was like we’re moving in the right direction,” she said. “The owl was in incredible condition and was thriving prior to its injuries and that certainly made a difference when we brought the owl in.”

The owl was brought into the hospital officially on Dec. 10, 2021.

“The snowy owl hasn’t been here that long and has made a remarkable recovery already,” Nass said. “The owl doesn’t want us helping, but we have to. Its eating well, we have a space for the owl where it can roam around and its definitely gaining strength and mobility back in its legs.”

From where it began when the owl was picked up on the side of the road to now, despite its limitations, the improvement and recovery process has shown a lot of promising signs, according to Nass.

“Right now we feel very confident about a future for the owl as far as a captive situation here,” she said.

