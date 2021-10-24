SoHo Boutique opens third location in Brookfield shopping center

SoHo Boutique by Stephanie Horne has opened a third location at the Galleria West Shopping Center in Brookfield.

SoHo Boutique offers women's clothing and health and beauty products.

Horne also operates SoHo Boutiques in Lake Geneva and Milwaukee's third ward.

"It felt like a natural fit," Horne said in a press release regarding opening a location in the Galleria West Shopping Center. "We're already seeing great results as new and old customers visit us."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Horne said Galleria West is located near other shopping centers and entertainment venues, and the SoHo Boutique store is located near a Picardy Shoe Parlour and an Allure store.

"We are very pleased to have SoHo Boutique join us at Galleria West," Bill Bode, the Galleria West Shopping Center's managing partner, said in a press release. "Stephanie Horne brings a wealth of experience and is a perfect complement to the other fine merchants at Galleria West."

Horne is an independent, locally-based proprietor who has operated boutiques in the metro Milwaukee area for about 16 years, often with her two daughters assisting her.

SoHo Boutique offers private-label merchandise, as well as products from Spanx and Joseph Ribkoff.

For more information, visit https://www.thesohoboutique.com.